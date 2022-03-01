These 3 exercises can help improve brain health

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alzheimer’s disease affects an estimated 5.8 million Americans.

While there is no cure for the disease, evidence suggests that exercise reduces the risk of developing Alzheimer’s. Research has also shown that exercising for as little as ten minutes a day can significantly improve cognitive function.

Yoga

Yoga is a practice that involves breath control, flexibility, balance and meditation. While many use yoga as a calming technique, the practice has also been shown to improve brain health. Balance training, which can be done through yoga, has been shown to improve spatial cognition and memory. Complex exercises that involve coordination, planning and thinking can further improve your brain.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, numerous studies have shown that people who regularly practice yoga have thicker cerebral cortexes, which is in charge of information processing in the brain. They’re also shown to have a thicker hippocampus, the brain region responsible for learning and memory.

Strength training

Strength training is a type of exercise that focuses on improving muscle strength and endurance. Types of strength training include weightlifting, using resistance bands and push-ups.

Researchers at the University of Sydney published a study that found that strength training helped protect regions of the brain from shrinking. The study followed participants who have mild cognitive impairment. Participants took part in strength training exercises for 90 minutes each week. Over 18 months, their MRIs revealed that their exercise stopped degeneration of the brain.

Consistency matters

When it comes to exercising to increase brain health, routine is the most important.

“At least 6 to 12 months of exercise is necessary to detect changes in cognitive functioning,” neuroscientist Ebony Glover, Ph.D., told EatingWell. “While changes in the brain have been observed after shorter durations of exercise, these changes don’t necessarily translate to improved cognitive functioning right away. It takes consistency over time.”

