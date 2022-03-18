Study finds exercise might reduce dementia risk by one-third

“You cannot prove that it was the low fitness that caused dementia,” Dr. Scott Kaiser told Medical News Today.

“But, that said, the association was so clear, not just in the strength of the association but in the nature of the association,” he added. “The way it so neatly correlated with rising fitness levels lowering dementia risk. It’s a very convincing association.”

The full study will be presented in April at the American Academy of Neurology’s 74th annual meeting in Seattle.

According to the Mayo Clinic, there are 12 risk factors of dementia that can be modified, and 40% of dementia cases fall under these risk factors. These risk factors are poor diet and exercise, excessive use of alcohol, cardiovascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, depression, diabetes, smoking, air pollution, sleep disturbances, head trauma, vitamin deficiencies and medications that can worsen memory.

Age, genetics and sex are three factors that cannot change your risk of developing dementia. However, Kaiser said, “If they have more genetic risk, my patients need to focus on their cardiorespiratory fitness as part of their overall brain-healthy lifestyle.”

Exercises that can improve cardiorespiratory fitness include running, walking, swimming, jump rope and high-intensity sports, according to Medical News Today. Additionally, exercise has other benefits and reduces risks of some cancers, high blood pressure, poor mental health and Type II diabetes, according to Medline Plus.

