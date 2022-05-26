4 tips to safely enjoy summer sun

Wearing sunglasses or sunshades protect your eyes from the sun and reduce strain on your eyes. UV rays can cause your eyes to develop cataracts, growths in the eye, and other eye diseases. Environmental factors such as harsh sunlight can cause you to strain your eyes causing them to feel dry or begin to water.

Hydrate regularly

Studies have found that older adults need to drink more water in order to regulate their body temperature. Your body regulates your temperature to control how much you sweat. However, as you age, that function dwindles causing older adults to sweat more. The more time you spend outside, the more you sweat and the more dehydrated you become. Regularly drinking water prevents dehydration and can keep you cool.

Wear protective clothing

Wearing lightweight or linen long-sleeve shirts and pants protects your skin from UV rays. And you won’t have to reapply sunscreen on the areas of your skin that are covered by clothing. The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends these types of clothing for spending time in the sun:

Bright colored

Densely woven clothing, so no light rays can penetrate the cloth.

Loose-fitting

Clothing with a UPF label

