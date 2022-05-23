Try these movements to loosen tight hips

Achy, tight, stiff joints are painful and can limit not only your range of motion, but also impact your desire to move much at all. If you struggle with tight hips, you’re not alone. Over half the population has some issues with hip aches or tightness.
Here are some great stretches to help loosen up those hips, so you can enjoy your day.
Butterfly stretch
Clamshells
Kneeling hip flexor stretch
Pigeon pose
Squat to stand
Adductor Rock Back
Tight hips can lead to injury, muscle tears, poor posture, overall pain within the body and more. Make sure you try to loosen tight joints and muscles daily by safely performing a few if not all of these stretches for a few minutes a day.
About the Author
Editors' Picks