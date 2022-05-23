ajc logo
X

Try these movements to loosen tight hips

caption arrowCaption
Try These Movements to Loosen Tight Hips.Achy, tight, stiff joints are painful and can limit range of motion, and your desire to want to move at all.Tight hips can lead to injury, muscle tears, poor posture, overall pain within the body and more.Here are a few stretches to help loosen those hips so you can enjoy your day. .The butterfly.Clamshells.Fire Hydrants.Pigeon pose.Kneeling Flexor stretch

Aging in Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Achy, tight, stiff joints are painful and can limit not only your range of motion, but also impact your desire to move much at all. If you struggle with tight hips, you’re not alone. Over half the population has some issues with hip aches or tightness.

Here are some great stretches to help loosen up those hips, so you can enjoy your day.

Butterfly stretch

ExploreTry these exercises to help relieve knee pain

Clamshells

Kneeling hip flexor stretch

Pigeon pose

ExploreAdd these habits to your daily routine to strengthen your bones

Squat to stand

Adductor Rock Back

Tight hips can lead to injury, muscle tears, poor posture, overall pain within the body and more. Make sure you try to loosen tight joints and muscles daily by safely performing a few if not all of these stretches for a few minutes a day.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
It’s peach-pickin’ time in the Peach State
Aging in Atlanta event covers activities, staying healthy and more
Writer at 79: ‘Pursue the skinny little dream cavorting in your head’
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top