4 Georgia destinations that may surprise you this winter

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands

During winter, Margaritaville at Lanier Islands turns into Snow Island, where you can hit the ice rink, go snow tubing, have a snowball fight or take a spin on carnival rides. You’ll also find warm spots to enjoy a bite to eat, roast marshmallows for s’mores, or enjoy a hot chocolate. If you want to extend your stay beyond the day, you can book a room at the Legacy Lodge.

Callaway Gardens

Callaway Gardens draws a lot of visitors during the spring when the azaleas are in full bloom as well as in the summer when people want an outdoor vacation. However, Callaway provides the perfect destination for a winter getaway. Visitors can enjoy the gardens without the crowds, and, although there won’t be a lot of plants in bloom, it’s still a great time to bike or walk the many trails. Plus, you’ll have a good selection of accommodations to choose from, ranging from The Lodge & Spa to one of the many cottages. This year, the annual Fantasy in Lights features Celebration Lake, a new experience featuring 30 dancing trees in honor of 30 years of the holiday event.

