Give these metro Atlanta senior travel groups a try on your next trip

Aging in Atlanta
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

Whether you’re retired or you’re still working, but want to fit in a trip this season, senior travel groups can give you company.

Some are aimed at singles. Others are focused on Southeastern trips. No matter what, you can find one to suit your needs.

Here are a few senior travel groups around Atlanta.

Seniors on the Go Travel

This Lawrenceville-based travel planning company specializes in motorcoach travel. It’s for people 50 and older who love group trips. In addition to day and overnight trips, Seniors on the Go Travel also hosts fly-in tours and cruises. Some trips include Austria, Germany and Switzerland in 2022. A tour of the Great Lakes in Michigan, Illinois and Canada is planned for 2022.

Ageless Adventures

This Stockbridge travel group focuses on travelers over 55. Ageless Adventures concentrates on day trips and international travel. Explore Costa Rica in January 2022. Or spend that spring in Ireland.

50+ Women’s Travel and Social Group 2021 and beyond

Available on the Meetup app and website, this Marietta group for women is virtual for now.

“We’re 50 and above, we enjoy life and spending time doing fun things locally as well as traveling. There are great opportunities to meet (women) aged 50 and above.”

The next planned trip is an Alaska cruise and land tour. The date has not yet been announced.

Acworth Singles Over 50 Travel Meetup

Acworth residents can join this 50 and up singles Meetup group.

“We are a group of solo travelers that love to travel, but not alone. If you have lost your traveling companion through divorce or [if you’re] a widow or widower or you have never been married join our group and start seeing the world.”

Upcoming trips include the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Tennessee’s Tuckaleechee Caverns.

