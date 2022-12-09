Advent is a journey from darkness to light

Some people are thrown into prison, but don’t succumb to darkness. One person was Alfred Delp, a Jesuit priest who was imprisoned in 1944 in Berlin during Hitler’s reign. In his bleak prison cell, Delp said Mass secretly and wrote reflections on his faith that were later published.

He said Advent calls us to change our hearts and escape from complacency. Awaiting execution, he wrote that a Christian “must himself throughout these gray days go forth as a bringer of glad tidings.”

Walter Ciszek, another Jesuit priest, spent 23 agonizing years in the gulags and labor camps of Russia during World War II. Toiling in the salt mines in freezing weather was a brutal reality, accompanied by grueling interrogations that left him shaken and frightened. Despite sickness, exhaustion and hunger, he never gave up hope.

His life’s purpose became bringing the light of Christ to the other prisoners by saying secret Masses for them. In “He Leadeth Me,” he wrote, “Life in the labor camps was Calvary for these men in many ways every day. There was nothing I would not do to offer the sacrifice of Calvary again for them each day in the Mass.”

The heart of the Christian faith is trusting Christ, who said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” No matter how bleak the world may seem, Advent reminds us nothing can extinguish the supernatural brightness and love of Christ. During the gray days of Advent, let’s bring joy and brightness to others!

Lorraine is the author of eight books, available online. Her email address is lorrainevmurray@yahoo.com.