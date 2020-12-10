Adult Swim and Living Walls unveil Atlanta mural project

If there is one thing 2020 has brought to Atlanta, it is a rash of mural projects.
One depicting the resilience of domestic workers was painted in part by domestic workers in Southwest Atlanta. Two others paying homage to the unsung heroines of Atlanta’s West End neighborhood and the civil rights lion Rev. James Orange were unveiled as part of Elevate Atlanta’s public art celebration also in West End this fall.
Now comes a partnership between Adult Swim network and Living Walls, the public art organization that has been working in Atlanta for years. The project will center the work of early-career Black muralists.
“Partnering with Living Walls is a great opportunity for us to promote the work, message and careers of artists in Atlanta both locally and globally,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim in a statement. “This new Adult Swim Atlanta Mural Project invites up-and-coming artists to engage in important conversations around diversity and showcases some of their amazing work.”
Credit: Adult Swim
Because Living Walls has a decade of experience in mural projects across Atlanta, representatives of the organization will work directly with artists who are part of the program. Some of the artists in the early round of the project include Jasmine Nicole, SOFAHOOD and William Downs. Their work will command outdoor walls at the Plaza Theatre, Decatur Square and on Edgewood in the Old Fourth Ward.
“It is not only important, but also needed to see companies like Adult Swim committing to projects that will further the careers of our Black creatives in Atlanta,” said Monica Campana Executive Director of Living Walls. “It is our goal to assist in the production on these murals to the best of our abilities and allow for each of these artists to feel supported in the process of telling their own stories through t
Credit: Adult Swim
hese murals.”