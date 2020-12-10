Adult Swim and Living Walls unveil Atlanta mural project

Because Living Walls has a decade of experience in mural projects across Atlanta, representatives of the organization will work directly with artists who are part of the program. Some of the artists in the early round of the project include Jasmine Nicole, SOFAHOOD and William Downs. Their work will command outdoor walls at the Plaza Theatre, Decatur Square and on Edgewood in the Old Fourth Ward.

“It is not only important, but also needed to see companies like Adult Swim committing to projects that will further the careers of our Black creatives in Atlanta,” said Monica Campana Executive Director of Living Walls. “It is our goal to assist in the production on these murals to the best of our abilities and allow for each of these artists to feel supported in the process of telling their own stories through t

Adult Swim network is partnering with Living Walls Atlanta to spotlight up and coming Black muralists in Atlanta. Credit: Adult Swim Credit: Adult Swim

hese murals.”