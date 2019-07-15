5 of Atlanta’s most Instagram-worthy streets

A man rides an electric scooter along the Jackson Street bridge in downtown Atlanta, Monday, May 14, 2018. ALYSSA POINTER/ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

“Even before the recent impact of the ‘Walking Dead’ television series, this has been one of the most popular photo spots in the city,” says Chester of ATL-Cruzers, which routes many of their electric car, e-bike or Segway tours along the bridge for photo opportunities. “It also is just a great way to show our architecture influences of downtown and talk about people like John Portman and H.J. Russell and their impact on our skyline.”

When taking tours to the bridge, Chester says he also recounts the history of the bridge and the failed Georgia Department of Transportation interchange of the 1960s, which Chester says would have been viewed as a devasting dissection of the city’s historic neighborhoods.

The Atlanta skyline shown from the Jackson Street bridge Thursday night, January 29, 2015. PHOTO / JASON GETZ

Auburn Avenue

“The most Instagrammed image on Auburn would have to be the mural of Rep. John Lewis at the corner of Jesse Hill, Jr. Drive and Auburn Avenue,” says LeJuano Varnell, executive director Sweet Auburn Works.

With Sweet Auburn Works’ mission to revitalize the historic community, Varnell says public artworks, like the Lewis mural, are huge factors in bringing renewed interests to the street, which is deemed a National Historic Landmark.

The Loss Prevention art collective, responsible for a mural of civil rights leader U.S. Representative John Lewis in downtown Atlanta, will continue to honor the city's story as one of the artists for Off the Wall.

Most recently, the economic development organization debuted the “Windows Speak” exhibition, in which massive portraits adorn the windows of the historic Atlanta Life Insurance (ALI) building. The portraits of ALI founder Alonzo Franklin Herndon, ALI president Jesse Hill, Jr. and others tell the story of the company and the leaders who helped to build up the black wealth, community activism and entrepreneurship that earned Sweet Auburn national acclaim. Varnell says to expect more public art projects planned for the famous street, which also calls home to Atlanta sightseeing staples, such as Martin Luther King’s birth home and Big Bethel AME Church.

Sweet Auburn Works sponsors a project called WINDOWS SPEAK that kicked off earlier this month. The historic windows on Auburn Avenue have photos of Atlanta Life leadership inserted into the windows of the historic buildings located at 148 Auburn Avenue. CONTRIBUTED

“When residents, businesses, buildings and the arts are inherited from past generations of a neighborhood or place and preserved for the benefit of future generations, we have created the foundation for a lasting remembrance of a place and the people who call it home,” Varnell says.

Krog Street Tunnel and Wylie Street

Before its social media fame, Chester says you could always rely on the Krog Street tunnel to tape flyers and post information about public meetings, gatherings, festivals and other activities. Now, on any given day, expect to find someone shooting film or photos at the legendary tunnel known for its ever-changing graffiti and full-bodied flare. The drive-through underpass on Krog Street, which also includes two pedestrian walkways, connects the Cabbagetown and Inman Park neighborhoods.

“Initially serving as a gateway to the ‘other side of the tracks,’ it is now linking communities, which were once diverse economically, racially and politically,” says Chester. “Now the murals in the tunnel touch on all of those aspects to try and unite us and bridge that gap.”

The Eastside Beltline is continuing to add infrastructure, including railings in the Krog Street Tunnel, which connects to the Wylie Street section of the path. The Beltline is evolving with new art installations, murals and sculptures. (Jenni Girtman/Atlanta Event Photography)

From inspirational quotes to displays from both renown street artists and amateur taggers, anything goes here, which is part of the photogenic fun.

Similarly, find more street art by exiting the tunnel onto Wylie Street in Cabbagetown. Here, you’ll find some pretty elaborate commissioned pieces from the state’s top muralists.

Atlanta Rainbow Crosswalk at 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue

From Dallas to Sydney, Australia, more cities around the world are adopting rainbow crosswalks in symbolic shows of support for their LGBTQ communities. Temporarily painted in 2015 for Atlanta Pride week and then permanently instated in 2017, Atlanta was one of the earliest cities to install a rainbow crosswalk. Now an Instagram staple, selfie seekers and couples flock to take pictures on the paved multicolored crossings at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue.

The rainbow crosswalks of 10th and Piedmont Avenue in a 2015 file photo. JOHN SPINK /JSPINK@AJC.COM Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

“The 10th Street and Piedmont intersection has been the epicenter of the LGBTQIA+ movement for many years before the rainbow crosswalks ever existed,” says Robert Sepúlveda Jr., who as the one who brainstormed the Atlanta rainbow crosswalks was instrumental in getting the project completed in 2015.

“The Atlanta Pride parade was established in 1971 and started along 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue. Club Centaur was one of the first non-binary night clubs to open in the area, then the Atlanta Gay Center opened in 1976. As well as [the] Outwrite bookstore, which opened in 1993 and was in operation for over 20 years.”

Sepúlveda Jr. is pleased to see the crosswalks being wildly embraced. As the colorful street art attracts Instagrammers, it also draws interests to the historic LGBTQ nucleus while paying homage to the community.

“There was no other logical or respectful place to honor all who came before and all [who] fought for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community [than] at 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue,” he says.

The Atlanta BeltLine

Though not an official street, the BeltLine is a city-wide (and expanding) multi-use trail filled with several scenes of urban art and Mother Nature’s artistry. Photo-op hunters can find everything from Tiny Doors (the art project that places decorated 7-inch doors in various places around the city) to scenic backdrops at locations like the Virginia Avenue Bridge.

The first door created by Tiny Doors ATL was installed at the Krog Street Tunnel in July 2014. The “public art collective” has since gone on to create and install six more permanent tiny doors, as well as several temporary ones as part of Art on the Atlanta Beltline. Now they’re offering the public the chance to become part of the next new door being installed in December, by purchasing tiny bricks as part of a fundraising campaign. JILL VEJNOSKA / JVEJNOSKA@AJC.COM

According to Devin Young, project and communications coordinator for the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, one of the most beloved city-commissioned artworks can be found on the Freedom Park trail section of the BeltLine crossing. The mixed-media installation named ‘Journey to Freedom: Women of the Civil Rights Movement’ showcases photos and illustrations of the Movement’s female heroes.

Artist Lynn Marshall Linnemeier (far right) and contributing photographer Susan Ross (center) admiring the West Wall section of the “Journey to Freedom installation. Contributed by the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs

So even if you’ve not yet explored the BeltLine for recreational pursuits, it’s worth doing for artistic pursuits—and at least if doing it for the ‘Gram.

“Social media has been an incredible tool for expanding the knowledge and appreciation of the pieces in the City’s collection,” says Young. “Prior to the rise of social media, many artworks would sometime exist in isolation, only being experienced by those within its immediate vicinity. However, social media has been vital to exposing these gems to new audiences.”