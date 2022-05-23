A summer guide to beating the heat at Atlanta’s best public pools

Location: 4488 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Swim lessons: Call 678-407-8801 to apply.

The aquatic center, which houses both indoor and outdoor pools, passed its most recent health inspections with no violations.

Explore The Best Cheap Sunscreens for Your Money in 2022

Murphey Candler Pool

DeKalb County swimmers should head on down to Murphey Candler Park in Brookhaven. The park pool’s “Doggy Dip Day” event is a wonderful way for pet owners to help their canine companions cools off. The park also occasionally offers dine-in movie nights so patrons can relax in one of its pools while watching a flick.

The facility opens May 28, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Hours: The pool is open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Price: Children age 3-17 can get in for $3.00, while adults 18-49 pay $5.00 and people 55 and up pay $1.00 for admission. Groups of 20 or more can get in for $2 per person, and season passes range from $60 for seniors to $250 for a family of four.

Location: 1551 West Nancy Creek Drive

Swim lessons: None.

The Murphey Candler Pool scored a 90 on its May 2021 health inspection.

Piedmont Park Aquatic Center

Fulton County’s Piedmont Park Aquatic Center is back in action with new programs for swimmers to enjoy, including swim-in movies and the Sweat and Splash fitness class. To get the most out of the experience, however, you will want to grab a Pool Pass.

Pool Pass holders will get to experience the pool Saturday, May 28, a day before the facility’s general admission opening day on May 29. Pool Passes, which are limited in number, also offer patrons access to the pool during normal and extended hours.

“When summer heats up in Atlanta, head to Piedmont Park to cool off,” a Piedmont Park official told the AJC. “With four lap lanes, concessions, pool level locker rooms and showers — in-the-know residents have spent years swimming at the Aquatic Center to beat the heat. Whether you want a lazy day to read by the pool or a refreshing dip after a nice walk around the park, Piedmont Park has it all.”

Hours: For general admission, the facility is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For Pool Pass holders, the facility’s hours are extended from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Price: Admission is $5, and children two years old and younger get in for free. Pool Passes range from $132 for seniors to $415 for a family of five or more.

Location: 1320 Monroe Drive

Swim lessons: Lessons are pending for 2022. For more information, visit piedmontpark.org.

Piedmont Park scored a perfect 100 for its pool, interactive fountain and spray pool health inspections in May 2022.

Explore 9 Georgia swimming holes that have just as much splash as the pool

Seven Springs Water Park

Cobb County’s Seven Springs Water Park has it all: two water slides, a lazy river, splash pad and an outdoor pool. For beating the heat, there may be no place better. It all starts opening day, May 28.

Hours: The facility is open noon to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Price: Residents age 3-17 pay $4 for admission, adults pay $6 and people 55 and up pay $3. Non-resident children pay $6, adults pay $9 and 55+ pay $4.50. Quarterly passes are available and range from $60.28 for children to $212 for families of four.

Location: 3820 Macedonia Road

Swim lessons: None.

The Seven Springs Water Park scored a perfect 100 in July 2021 on its health inspection.

Wills Park Pool

From Teen Only FUN Night to YMCA swim clinics, North Fulton’s Wills Park Pool has something for everyone. The facility features a leisure pool, interactive play stations, a water slide and a 10-lane competition pool. Opening day is May 28.

Hours: The leisurely pool is open exclusively to residents on Mondays and operates from noon to 5 p.m. The pool is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. On May 30, July 4 and Sept. 5, the pool will be open noon to 7 p.m. As of Aug. 8, the pool will only be open on weekends until Sept. 5.

Price: Alpharetta residents pay $5 for admission, and non-residents pay $8. Children 3 years old or younger get in for free. Residents 55 years old or older get in for $1, while non-resident 55 years and older pay $2. Pool Passes range from $90 for a single resident to $300 for a non-resident family of four.

Location: 1815 Old Milton Parkway

Swim lessons: None.

Wills Park earned a perfect score on the health inspection for its competition pool, leisure pool and splash pool.

Explore Swim school helps kids overcome their first real fear

Steve Lundquist Aquatic Center

Clayton County swimmers can visit the Steve Lundquist Aquatic Center for something special, a warm-up pool. The center features a separate lap pool for exercise and an open pool area for recreation.

“We feature the area’s only warm water hydro-therapy pool,” Clayton County Parks and Recreation said on its website. “This pool is perfect for people with bone or joint problems and others looking for no impact exercise. We offer an assortment of water aerobics classes of varying intensity including H2O Works, Aqua Fusion, Arthritis Aerobics and our ever popular Aqua Boot Camp.”

Hours: Due to scheduling constraints, Clayton County Parks and Recreation suggests calling ahead for the most up to date information regarding swim availability before visiting. If you are considering visiting the center, call 678-479-5133 for the most up to date hours of operation.

Price: Resident adults age 18-54 pay $3, residents 55 years old or older and resident children 17 years old or younger pay $2 for admission. Non-resident adults pay $5, non-resident seniors and non-resident children pay $3. Passes range from $5 for senior residents to $60 for adult non-residents and range from yearly to monthly.

Location: 9045 Tara Boulevard

Swim lessons: Visit claytonparks.com to apply.

The Steve Lundquist Aquatic Center earned a perfect 100 on its health inspection for its gold medalist pool in May 2021. The center’s warm up pool earned a 96 in Jan. 2022, and the lap pool earned a 98 in Feb. 2022.