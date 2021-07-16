A leap of faith can make you soar

Fear is real. It is a natural response for seasoned believers, as much as it is for the youngest in the faith.

We find one of the most known verses in Scripture in the first chapter of the book of Joshua:

“Be strong and courageous! Do not tremble and be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”

We read Joshua’s story in the books of Exodus, Deuteronomy, Numbers, and the book bearing his name.

Joshua had been with Moses as God empowered Israel’s leader to accomplish the impossible. Repeatedly, he watched as God honored Moses’ faith and took care of his people. Then Moses died, and Joshua found himself leading the challenge to take possession of the Promised Land.

According to the 12 spies sent earlier to survey the surroundings (including Joshua himself), mighty giants awaited across the Jordan. They were bigger, their army stronger than Israel’s. And yet, God’s words were clear: Do Not Be Afraid. Go Get Them.

Joshua knew and trusted his god, but as we read the beginning of his book, we find God encouraging Joshua with the words “be strong and courageous” four times in the first chapter alone. There is no doubt that fear gripped the new leader’s heart as he contemplated the battle ahead.

Fear is indeed the father of every failure. Fear of conflict, fear of shame, fear of rejection, fear that God will leave us alone, and our prayers unanswered. Fear exaggerates the problems, hates the tasks ahead of us, and postpones obedience. Fear says we should not jump because we may fall.

But we cannot easily count the “fear not’s” in the Bible. At first glance, they may come across as mere soothing words to those distressed by overwhelming circumstances. But in most cases, the “fear not’s” are not meant to be simply calming words. Instead, they are intended to be a faith challenge, a call to fight, or spread our wings and jump into the unknown.

The test is similar to what young birds face when they are ready to start testing their wings. It undoubtedly fears the vast abyss ahead, and sometimes the mother bird must push them out of the nest. As she does, she knows it too well — the air is not nearly as insubstantial as it seems — and her baby will soon learn that its wings were designed to work with the air to provide support. But even if they fail, one of the parents will come to its rescue and carry the baby bird to safety on its strong wings.

The same happens in our lives — we often cannot see where God’s paths lead us, and fear threatens to overcome us when we do not know what lies ahead. When that happens, we can choose to shrink in fear and live a mediocre life … or decide to say yes to God’s charge to conquer the impossible and stand in awe as he delivers his supernatural best.

Whatever giant or challenge you may be facing, remember that “Fear Not” is one of the most repeated principles in Scriptures, from Genesis to Revelation.

Be strong and courageous! The same God, who was with Moses and Joshua, is going into battle with you. You can move into the giant’s territory with the confidence that God will fight your battles.

And if it’s fear of spreading your wings and taking a leap of faith to do something God told you to do, maybe it is time to jump off the side of the mountain with confidence, because God designed you to soar.

