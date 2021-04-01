A celebrity interior designer is just a Zoom meeting away

“You can show your space over video, put together a presentation with photos and/or links to walk through over screen-share, or simply chat and take notes. The time is yours to use however is most helpful for you,” it continued.

All consultations take place over Zoom, so you can walk around your home and give your designer a virtual tour, or prepare inspiration photos to show while online.

Although Arnold and other designers have worked with clients who have deep pockets, don’t feel that excludes you from connecting. Arnold told the National that The Expert will work with all budgets.

“One thing that’s common among all customers of The Expert is that they are super-engaged, as they’ve most likely been following my or our other designers’ works for some time,” he said. “They’re taking meticulous notes and taking the process seriously. We’re starting to see results from our sessions, and that’s always rewarding.”

A consultation can be booked online for either 25 or 55 minutes. The cost ranges from $150 to $2,500. For example, the website shows a 55-minute chat with Arnold costs $1,700.