A celebrity interior designer is just a Zoom meeting away

In the spring, a young homeowner’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of redecorating. Actually redesigning your home can be tricky during a pandemic, however.
That’s what inspired celebrity designer Jake Arnold and tech entrepreneur Leo Seigal to create The Expert, an online consultation service.
“The idea for The Expert was born during lockdown, while I was in a ‘bubble’ with my best friend, Leo,” Arnold told the National. “I was getting hundreds of direct messages on Instagram with followers asking me to Zoom or Skype and help them with their homes. We tested a few sessions, spoke to my peers and friends in the industry, quickly got them on board, and launched with immediate interest and success.”
Known for designs that are bold and dramatic, yet highly comfortable and livable, Arnold’s high-profile clients include Aaron Paul, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Rashida Jones, Dan Levy, Sophia Bush and Julianne Hough. His work has been featured in Architectural Digest, ELLE Decor, Vogue and Luxe magazines.
Whether your project is a gut renovation or just a refresh, a designer on The Expert “can guide you in creating a fully realized space that you’ll love living in,” Arnold’s website states.
“You can show your space over video, put together a presentation with photos and/or links to walk through over screen-share, or simply chat and take notes. The time is yours to use however is most helpful for you,” it continued.
All consultations take place over Zoom, so you can walk around your home and give your designer a virtual tour, or prepare inspiration photos to show while online.
Although Arnold and other designers have worked with clients who have deep pockets, don’t feel that excludes you from connecting. Arnold told the National that The Expert will work with all budgets.
“One thing that’s common among all customers of The Expert is that they are super-engaged, as they’ve most likely been following my or our other designers’ works for some time,” he said. “They’re taking meticulous notes and taking the process seriously. We’re starting to see results from our sessions, and that’s always rewarding.”
A consultation can be booked online for either 25 or 55 minutes. The cost ranges from $150 to $2,500. For example, the website shows a 55-minute chat with Arnold costs $1,700.