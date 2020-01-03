9 inspiring New Year’s resolution quotes that will be your 2021 motivation

“Have you made your New Year’s resolutions yet?”
Perhaps you've been asked this question one too many times in the past few weeks, and you've just laughed nervously and changed the subject. Or perhaps you're one of the more optimistic types who has a full list, including a game plan on how you're going to stick to them.
Either way, when reality sets in, we all know that New Year's resolutions are often made just to be broken within the first few weeks or months of the new year. In fact, a 2015 report by U.S. News & World Report says some 80% of resolution makers go back on their commitments by the second week of February.
It's no surprise then, that New Year's resolutions can actually make some people depressed, according to Psychology Today. Studies have shown that those who fail at keeping their commitments to themselves "experience lowered self-esteem, sadness and depression."
As we enter a new year, with new goals in mind, we should feel optimistic, not depressed. Whether or not we keep all our resolutions shouldn't affect our self-esteem.
So, when you're feeling down about slipping up or thinking to just forego resolutions all together, the following quotes will help keep you going.
1. Let go of the past.
View this post on Instagram
You can’t change the past, but you can learn from it and change the future. . . . . . . . . . #2019withCOPE #future #past #happiness #happy #goalsetting #freshstart #newchances #achievinggoals #changingthegame #mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealthmatters #mentalhealthindia #mumbai_diaries #mumbai_ig #futuregoals #newyearresolutions #newyearsresolution #selfhelp #selflove #selfevaluation #2019 #newyearnewme #goodbye2018 #hello2019
2. It's never too late to try something different.
3. Embrace change and try new things.
4. Don't miss the moment.
5. You got this.
View this post on Instagram
2019 💫 een jaar van uitersten. Een jaar waarin er naar 2 jaar een keer niet verhuisd werd. Het organiseren van onze geweldige bruiloft. De fijne momenten met ons gezin. En de zonnige vakantie op ons favoriete eiland Texel. Allemaal momenten van puur geluk en plezier. En daarna ging het minder, steeds minder mezelf en niet meer kunnen genieten van de mooie dingen die het leven kan bieden. En dan was er daar het moment dat er iets knapte. Mentaal uitgeblust, je kunt maar beter wat breken want dan kunnen ze zien wat er met je is en weetje ook wanneer het hele geintje voorbij is. Dit is iets wat ik de afgelopen maanden vaak heb gezegd. Door een diep dal gegaan waarvan ik soms ook dacht er niet meer uit te komen. Maar, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. En nu maar gauw dit jaar afsluiten en 2020 in gaan met alles wat ik heb geleerd van het afgelopen jaar. Ik wens jullie een fijn nieuw jaar , vol liefde en gezondheid. Geniet van elkaar en de kleine dingen. Uiteindelijk is dat alles wat er toe doet. ❤️ #newyear #wishes #oudennieuw #herstel #mentalhealthrecovery #burnoutrecovery #mentalegezondheid #healthy #life #memories #mindfulness #family #luck #geluk #2019 #2020 #newyearquotes
6. Step into a new you.
#NewYear, #NewYearsResolution? What are your plans for #2019?#WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/6cCgtYebdB— Pat Fontana (@wordsworking2) December 26, 2018
7. Accept your mistakes and move forward.
8. Believe in yourself.
9. Remember, 2020 is a clean slate.
View this post on Instagram
Come to think of it, this is the first & only time you will live & experience today, this is the only day & time in your life that you’ll be this way on this day. And so will tomorrow & the day after that, & the day after that. But you have the opportunity to make the tomorrow better by learning from the experiences of Today. In other words, It will only be a #happynewyear if you decide to be #happy in it. • • • • • • • #quotes #quotesaboutlife #quote #quoteoftheday #quotestagram #usa #quotestoliveby #hny #inspire #inspirationalquotes #motivationalquotes #newyearsoutfit #2019 #instaquote #instaquotes #motivation #inspirational #america #mindset #inspiration #mind #newyearnewme #la #nyc #2019goals #newyear #us #inspiration #newyearseve .