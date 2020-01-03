X

9 inspiring New Year’s resolution quotes that will be your 2021 motivation

By Jason Lemon

“Have you made your New Year’s resolutions yet?”

Perhaps you've been asked this question one too many times in the past few weeks, and you've just laughed nervously and changed the subject. Or perhaps you're one of the more optimistic types who has a full list, including a game plan on how you're going to stick to them.

Either way, when reality sets in, we all know that New Year's resolutions are often made just to be broken within the first few weeks or months of the new year. In fact, a 2015 report by U.S. News & World Report says some 80% of resolution makers go back on their commitments by the second week of February.

It's no surprise then, that New Year's resolutions can actually make some people depressed, according to Psychology Today. Studies have shown that those who fail at keeping their commitments to themselves "experience lowered self-esteem, sadness and depression."

As we enter a new year, with new goals in mind, we should feel optimistic, not depressed. Whether or not we keep all our resolutions shouldn't affect our self-esteem.

So, when you're feeling down about slipping up or thinking to just forego resolutions all together, the following quotes will help keep you going.

1. Let go of the past.

2. It's never too late to try something different.

3. Embrace change and try new things.

4. Don't miss the moment.

5. You got this.

6. Step into a new you.

 

7. Accept your mistakes and move forward.

8. Believe in yourself.

9. Remember, 2020 is a clean slate.

