6 ways to slim your waist and strengthen your back without crunches

Side bends

Typically, one sees side bends done on the floor while crunching side to side. But standing side bends with light weights allows for more flexibility and core engagement.

Standing bicycle crunches

Standing bicycles are a basic knee-to-elbow exercise. If it hurts your back to do them on a mat, try them standing up — you’ll experience a lot less of that annoying “neck tug” feeling.

Jumping Jacks

Tightening your core while doing jumping jacks adds benefits for the core, back, arms and legs. If regular jumping jacks are too much on your knees and back, try the modified version below where you step out one leg at a time.

Bird Dogs

Bird Dogs — and the related Dead Bugs — are go-to core movements that are best when slow and controlled. They work the entire body and helps improve balance. When they start to feel easy, try holding the position for five seconds before switching sides.

Plank Jacks

We all know planks are the ultimate full body experience. Plank Jacks crank up your workout and require more engagement form the entire body. If the jumping out is hard on your back or knees, try holding the plank and taking out one leg at a time.

To obtain better results, experts recommend adding cardio and a healthier diet.

“Don’t punish yourself for indulging from time to time,” Orlando-based personal trainer and nutritionist AC Collins told The Atlanta Journal Constitution, “It’s all about moderation and moving at a pace best fit for you and your goal. Give yourself grace as you tackle your fitness and nutrition goals.”

