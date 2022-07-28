Improving your posture does wonders for your health, experts say

Fatigue

Poor posture puts stress on the muscles, joints and ligaments, which can lead to increased feelings of fatigue.

Investing in an ergonomic chair that focuses on back support and posture can help train the body to its proper alignment.

Circulation

High blood pressure and varicose veins are a few things that can happen when one has poor posture. Extending the spine helps create and maintain good circulation.

“Sitting for long periods contributes to poor circulation, putting pressure on the spine, the pelvis and other vital organs like the bladder and prostate,” said Isa Herrera, a physical therapist in New York City.

Headaches

Do you suffer from chronic headaches? Examine how you sit and sleep. Bad posture causes inflammation and tightness in the neck — a leading cause of headaches.

Explore Andie MacDowell dishes on looking her age and dating

Jaw pain

TMJ — temporomandibular joint disorder — occurs when there’s a misalignment in the bite pattern.

“When the jaw joints are misaligned, they’re more likely to pop, lock, cramp or even go into spasms, resulting in jaw pain and difficulty chewing,” says Anne Bierman, a physical therapist and manager with Athletico Physical Therapy in the Chicago area.

Improving your posture

Bad posture is also linked to poor moods and mood swings, sexual dysfunction, shoulder pain, back pain, and more. Taking a moment to exercise your body and work on your posture will be beneficial in the long run.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.