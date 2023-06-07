6 summer camps around Atlanta

Planning for your child’s summer vacation can be challenging, especially when you have a full-time job. Instead of your little one staying cooped up in the house, why not enroll them in a summer camp?

Here are seven summer camps for your kids to enjoy this summer around Atlanta.

The Walker School, Marietta

Summer camps at The Walker School are for ages 6-12 and feature plenty of activities from sports, journalism, debate, music, photography, chess and geometry.

“Located just 2 miles from the Marietta Square, Walker offers a diverse selection of academic, athletic, and artistic opportunities in the metro Atlanta community,” says The Walker School website.

Dunwoody Nature Center, Dunwoody

The Dunwoody Nature Center offers half-day camps for ages 3.5-4 and full-day camps for K-5th graders. For the half-day camp, campers will enjoy learning while focusing on “gross and fine motor skills, socialization, and safety.” Older kids will participate in STEM activities, crafts, hiking and more at the 22-acre Dunwoody Park.

New camp programs start nearly every week until August. Visit their website for more information.

Atlanta Girls’ School, Buckhead

“Atlanta Girls’ Camp at Atlanta Girls’ School is a time for girls to shine! Our campers gain confidence by trying new experiences, expand their minds by exploring new topics, and share the fun with new friends!” says the AGS website.

Not only will the girls learn about science, technology and the arts, they’ll also dabble in dance, music and more. Available for 1st through 9th grade students. There are still spots available for the June 12-16 and June 19-23 sessions.

Callanwolde Summer Camp, Druid Hills

For ages 6-18, the Callanwolde Summer Camp offers seven camps from now through the end of July. Whether your child likes drawing, gardening, aliens and space, comic books, music, art or more, there’s a Callanwolde camp for them.

Visit their summer camp guide for more information.

The Gym at Peachtree Presbyterian

If your child can’t wait for their next sports season to start, the Gym is the perfect place to help them grow in their love of sports while learning a few new things. Camps run from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. and 9a.m. to 4p.m. daily, and include camps for gymnastics, 5-star sports, hip hop dance and more.

Visit the Peachtree Gym website for more.

Atlanta History Center, Buckhead

From history and writing to sports, and more, the Atlanta History Center has day camps throughout June. The camps have themes, like “Around the World in Five Days,” “Your Hand in History,” “Little Feet, Big Steps: How Kids Impact History and the World,” and “Power of the Pen: Writing Essentials,” and more.

While these camps are very interactive, spots fill up quickly. Visit the Atlanta History Center for more.