Visit this cozy Midtown spot for the best pasta Georgia has to offer

The Georgia spot that was considered the best is Pasta da Pulcinella.

“If you’re looking for an elevated Italian experience, look no further than Pasta da Pulcinella located in the heart of Midtown,” Eat This, Not That said. “Try the chef’s signature dish—tortelli di mele. This delectable entree features ravioli filled with Granny Smith apples, sausage, and Parmigiano topped with brown butter and sage. Is your mouth watering yet?”

Established in 1994, the eatery is described as a cozy spot in one of the regions defining urban districts. Inside a renovated 1930s bungalow with hardwood floors and the original fireplace, the dimly lit eatery is an ideal spot for couples on date night.

“My food was amazing! The ravioli melts in your mouth I believe my boyfriend got the veal ravioli which was also delicious. Make reservations ahead of time because it does fill up and parking is limited,” one Yelp review said.

The website boasts that it’s also a great spot for group outings and private events as well.