5 tips to help ease travel stress

Talk to yourself

Anxiety tends to come from overthinking, and traveling is a breeding ground for negative thoughts. Whether its long TSA lines or rude travelers, getting control of your mind is a good way to combat those negative emotions.

“Instead of saying, ‘I feel anxious about my upcoming trip,’ try to name the exact problem,” advised psychologist Jaime Kurtz, Ph.D., author of “The Happy Traveler: Unpacking the Secrets of Better Vacations.” “Once you know what the exact worry is, it can be easier to make a plan to help manage it.”

Accept the chaos

No matter how much planning you do, things can still go wrong. When those things are beyond your control, sometimes the best thing to do is just accept it and move on. Instead of blowing up, try a grounding exercise.

“One of my favorite grounding techniques is called 5-4-3-2-1 Grounding, where you engage your senses by naming five things that you can see, four things that you can feel through touch, three things that you can hear, two things that you can smell, and one thing that you can taste,” explained Sage Grazer, a psychotherapist based in Los Angeles, to HuffPost.

Stay nourished

Like the popular Snickers commercials say, “You’re not yourself when you’re hungry.” That’s definitely true when you’re traveling. All that constant moving can distract you from getting a bite to eat or drinking enough water. But a lack of nourishment can cause aches, pains, headaches and more.

“Well-nourished bodies cope better, so start with a good breakfast, add more organic fruits and vegetables, avoid processed foods and sugar, and drink more water,” advised Malaika Stoll, M.D. in Sutter Health.