5 pandemic winter prep tips from the Mayo Clinic

Keep up with preventive screenings and checkups

Even if you’re feeling healthy, a regular checkup with your provider is a good way to validate your health or identify a problem in its early stages. Early detection of a medical issue is the best way to improve effectiveness of condition treatment and management. In addition, people without underlying health conditions appear to recover faster from, and have lower rates of complications or death from, COVID-19. So staying healthy is important this and every season.

Plan an indoor exercise routine

Regular exercise is good for your body and mind. It decreases your risk for heart disease and stroke, helps you maintain a healthy weight, improves the quality of your sleep and improves your mood. As we transition to more time indoors, research indoor fitness options, such as apps or videos, that you can do at home. Or dust off unused exercise equipment in your basement. Also, many gyms have reopened, and they can be a good option.

Warm up to outdoor winter activities

You may have heard the phrase, “There’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing.” Winter weather is more enjoyable if you have the proper equipment. This winter may be a perfect opportunity to invest in some new cold-weather gear and try a new winter activity, such as snowshoeing, cross-country skiing or ice fishing. With the proper outdoor clothing, your family can fully embrace the lower temperatures without running back indoors in five minutes. Your family also can try outdoor treasure hunts, hiking, cookouts, camping, photography, painting the snow or other winter activities. Visiting with family and friends outdoors, while still maintaining social distance, can be a safer way to interact with your loved ones.

Explore 3 benefits of exercising outside in cold weather

Map out a healthy meal plan

Meal planning is a great way to prepare for healthy dinners, simplify your shopping trip and save money. This also helps fend off the desire to reach for processed or fast food. Spend an hour listing 10 to 15 healthy dinner options and the necessary ingredients for each. Then incorporate these options into your weekly meal plan. You can always reuse meal plans and grocery lists to cut down on planning time. You may find that a two- or three-week seasonal meal plan provides enough variety for your family. And this type of planning eliminates the daily stress of what’s for dinner and makes the healthy choices easier.