Why you shouldn’t be sleep-deprived before getting a flu shot

Walter Reed Army Institute of Research has ongoing studies investigating the relationship between sleep and immunity, according to CNN, and studies to investigate sleep and vaccine efficacy are planned.

Explore Where to get free or almost free flu shots in metro Atlanta

Walker said these studies and others like them could lead to a breakthrough for our resistance to the coronavirus.

“We then need to study, is there that same relationship between sleep and your successful Covid immunization, because if there is, then that could also be a game changer,” he told Amanpour.

Numerous studies have linked lack of sleep to obesity, heart disease, mental health and even risky behavior in teens.

Sleep deprivation can also leave you vulnerable to viruses, Walker said.

“Individuals who are sleeping less than seven hours are three times more likely to become infected by the rhinovirus, or the common cold,” Walker told Amanpour. “We know that individuals who are sleeping five hours or less a night are 70% more likely to contract pneumonia.”