5 New Year’s Eve livestreams you can watch in your pajamas

Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 is adapted to all time zones worldwide so you don’t have to worry about any odd hours of celebrating with David Guetta and Major Lazer in the digital venue, Naoz.

8 p.m.- 3 a.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $24.34

2021 New Year’s Eve Live Presented By Weverse

South Korean entertainment company Big Hit Entertainment has announced it’s launching a New Year’s Eve concert featuring all the artists on their roster — including megaband BTS.

Although the event will occur in-person with COVID-19 protocols in place, viewers around the globe can tune in online via the record label’s fan community platform, Weverse. Be aware, though, that the global time difference means you’ll tune in to the concert much earlier than you’re used to.

7:30 a.m.

Cost: $48

Times Square Ball Drop

For the first time in more than a century, the ball will drop in New York City’s Times Square without spectators, organizers announced. The show will still go on, though. Those who would have visited in-person will have to livestream it as others have in years past. Organizers have said the event will be virtually enhanced and scaled back.

“People all over the globe are ready to join New Yorkers in welcoming in the new year with the iconic Ball Drop. I commend the Times Square Alliance, Jamestown, and Countdown Entertainment on finding a safe, creative and innovative way for all of us to continue to celebrate this century-old tradition. A new year means a fresh start, and we’re excited to celebrate,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press release.

6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Snoop Dogg’s Virtual New Year’s Eve Special

Attendees can tune into this party from anywhere in the world as they join Snoop Dogg, Bert Kreischer, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, Cody Rhodes and other guests as they roast 2020 and ring in the new year. Music by DJ Cassidy, DJ Battlecat and Fredwreck is on tap as well as a special sword-swallowing stunt performed by “Go-Big Show” contestant Andrew Stanton.

11 p.m.-12 a.m.

Cost: Free

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit | New Year’s Eve Celebration

Former Drive-By Truckers member Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit will usher in 2021 with a live concert. Streaming live from the Brooklyn Bowl Nashville in Tennessee, the stream will also be available for replay through Sunday, Jan. 3 at 11:59 p.m.

9 p.m.

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 the day-of