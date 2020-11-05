$5 million estate hits market in Buckhead

The sprawling $5,295,000 estate at 3190 Ridgewood Rd NW, Atlanta features many amenities homeowners desire and plenty of room at 11,996 square feet. Among the features are a long driveway that stretches toward an oversized porch and light-filled living areas ideal for entertaining along with seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Filled with an open floor plan, the kitchen leads to the keeping room where family and friends can relax, as well as a breakfast area. Other features include a library, laundry and a bonus room.