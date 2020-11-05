$5 million estate hits market in Buckhead

A grand traditional home in Buckhead was recently placed on the market and with nearly a dozen bathrooms, there’s plenty of room for families to get ready in the morning.
The sprawling $5,295,000 estate at 3190 Ridgewood Rd NW, Atlanta features many amenities homeowners desire and plenty of room at 11,996 square feet. Among the features are a long driveway that stretches toward an oversized porch and light-filled living areas ideal for entertaining along with seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.
Filled with an open floor plan, the kitchen leads to the keeping room where family and friends can relax, as well as a breakfast area. Other features include a library, laundry and a bonus room.
The master suite lives up to its name with dual baths and walk-in closets. The second level has six bedrooms with walk-in closets, too, along with ensuite bathrooms.
Step down into the basement for the entertainment space, which includes two recreation rooms, a media room and a gym, so there’s no need to leave the estate for a workout.
Complimenting the huge front porch is a spacious and bright screened-in back porch overlooking the pool, spa and fenced backyard.
There’s also enough space for several vehicles with an attached four-car garage and a parking pad.
Plus, the nearby schools include Jackson Elementary School, which scored a nine out of 10 on Great Schools for its student progress, test scores and equity.
Larry Mansfield constructed this 2006 build on more than 2 acres. Mansfield’s Peachtree Construction Company was established in 1983 and over the years, the licensed general contractor has built dozens of custom homes in Buckhead. They’re founded in traditional design and feature high-end materials with Mansfield’s personal attention from the start of the project to completion.
Listing by Bonneau Ansley of Ansley Atlanta.
Photos provided by Brian Punch with Drone Media Solutions.