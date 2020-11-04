4 metro Atlanta houses under $400,000 with pools

4609 Creekside Cv #18 - $325,000

This under-construction brick build has five bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. There’s a private pool and a washer and dryer on the second floor for convenience when washing up after a splash in the water.

6451 Shadow Ct - $225,900

Moving into this home provides convenient access to I-20 and a spa bathroom for the main bedroom. It also has a huge, private backyard and access to a private pool.

2840 Brookford Ln SW - $256,624

Space abounds in this four-bedroom home in South Fulton county. The modern house includes a room on the main floor that can be used as an office or library. A pool is counted among the community amenities.