4 metro Atlanta houses under $400,000 with pools

Despite the currently dipping temperatures, the Peach State is known to heat up. Thinking about those hot summers, it may be worth it to have a home with the ability to cool off and soak up the sun.
There are several homes in metro Atlanta that have pools and you can own them for less than $400,000. Take a look below.
2375 Wallace Rd SW - $305,000
An all-new craftsman country style home sits on more than 1.13 acres not far from Camp Creek Parkway. A completely enclosed sunroom is outback and residents have access to a private pool.
4609 Creekside Cv #18 - $325,000
This under-construction brick build has five bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. There’s a private pool and a washer and dryer on the second floor for convenience when washing up after a splash in the water.
6451 Shadow Ct - $225,900
Moving into this home provides convenient access to I-20 and a spa bathroom for the main bedroom. It also has a huge, private backyard and access to a private pool.
2840 Brookford Ln SW - $256,624
Space abounds in this four-bedroom home in South Fulton county. The modern house includes a room on the main floor that can be used as an office or library. A pool is counted among the community amenities.