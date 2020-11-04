4 metro Atlanta houses under $400,000 with pools

X

Private Quarters | 1 hour ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Despite the currently dipping temperatures, the Peach State is known to heat up. Thinking about those hot summers, it may be worth it to have a home with the ability to cool off and soak up the sun.

There are several homes in metro Atlanta that have pools and you can own them for less than $400,000. Take a look below.

2375 Wallace Rd SW - $305,000

An all-new craftsman country style home sits on more than 1.13 acres not far from Camp Creek Parkway. A completely enclosed sunroom is outback and residents have access to a private pool.

4609 Creekside Cv #18 - $325,000

This under-construction brick build has five bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. There’s a private pool and a washer and dryer on the second floor for convenience when washing up after a splash in the water.

6451 Shadow Ct - $225,900

Moving into this home provides convenient access to I-20 and a spa bathroom for the main bedroom. It also has a huge, private backyard and access to a private pool.

2840 Brookford Ln SW - $256,624

Space abounds in this four-bedroom home in South Fulton county. The modern house includes a room on the main floor that can be used as an office or library. A pool is counted among the community amenities.

