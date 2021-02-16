5 last-minute virtual Mardi Gras celebrations

Global Cuisine Cooking Lessons: Fat Tuesday with Harold & Belle’s

Serving authentic Louisiana Creole cusine for over 50 years in Los Angeles, Harold & Belle’s chef and owner Ryan Legaux is hosting a virtual jampalaya cooking class with The Fowler Museum. The free event begins at 8 p.m. Tuesday, so you still have time to register and grab items from the ingredients list, which will be sent with a confirmation email immediately upon reserving your spot.

Create a shoe box float

For a family-friendly option, invite the kids to make their own Mardi Gras float and bring the parade home. All you need is a shoe box and craft supplies including glue and tape. It’s likely you have plenty of products at home from at least a few years of school. Incorporate the colors of Mardi Gras, or make it completely your own — the options are practically endless.

Throw a last-minute Mardi Gras party

The good thing about people being at home is that there are fewer excuses your pals can offer for being unable to attend. Even if you have to run and buy last-minute purple, green and gold decor from the store, you can grab take out from your favorite cajun eatery to enjoy with your pals on-screen. You can even put together a goodie bag and send it to them to keep the virtual Mardi Gras memories flowing.