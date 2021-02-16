5 last-minute virtual Mardi Gras celebrations

Just because the usual official Mardi Gras celebrations have been canceled this year, doesn’t mean you have to ax your own parties ― just as long as they’re safe amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
The safest way to continue the Fat Tuesday fun is to conduct gatherings and celebrations virtually. If you haven’t already planned something to do, though, there’s no need to panic. Several virtual events are taking place today that you can join.
Here are a few, according to Good Housekeeping and USA Today’s 10best.
Purina Pet Parade
Typically held in person each year, the Purina Pet Parade is going virtual in 2021. Guests are invited to tune in live Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. to catch celebrity judges as they decide who wins the grand prize. The best participant will receive $500 in cash or a check and and 12 $40 coupons to redeem Purina Pet food products at Schnucks or a comparable grocery store.
2021 Mardi Gras Virtual 5k Run Walk - New Orleans
Who says you have to celebrate Mardi Gras on Feb. 16? The Virtual Run Challenge is hosting a virtual 5k all month in celebration of Fat Tuesday. Registration, which is still open, is $45 for people in the U.S. and the military and a race packet will be shipped to you. Participants can choose where to complete the race, whether inside or outdoors, and submit their results to earn their medal.
Global Cuisine Cooking Lessons: Fat Tuesday with Harold & Belle’s
Serving authentic Louisiana Creole cusine for over 50 years in Los Angeles, Harold & Belle’s chef and owner Ryan Legaux is hosting a virtual jampalaya cooking class with The Fowler Museum. The free event begins at 8 p.m. Tuesday, so you still have time to register and grab items from the ingredients list, which will be sent with a confirmation email immediately upon reserving your spot.
Create a shoe box float
For a family-friendly option, invite the kids to make their own Mardi Gras float and bring the parade home. All you need is a shoe box and craft supplies including glue and tape. It’s likely you have plenty of products at home from at least a few years of school. Incorporate the colors of Mardi Gras, or make it completely your own — the options are practically endless.
Throw a last-minute Mardi Gras party
The good thing about people being at home is that there are fewer excuses your pals can offer for being unable to attend. Even if you have to run and buy last-minute purple, green and gold decor from the store, you can grab take out from your favorite cajun eatery to enjoy with your pals on-screen. You can even put together a goodie bag and send it to them to keep the virtual Mardi Gras memories flowing.