Viral: Husband charges wife a quarter every time she mentions Taylor Swift

Dana Rice thought her husband was making something for her niece’s birthday, only to discover it was a jar for her to deposit a 25 cent fine every time she mentioned her beloved Taylor - or boyfriend Kelce. “I can’t take it anymore,” he wrote in pink on the label.

The video has already received more than a million views between Instagram, X and TikTok.

“There is so much Taylor Swift ‘lore’ that once you start, you can’t seem to stop consuming it,” Rice told PEOPLE.

Her husband tried to be fair about the new policy, offering wife Dana a roll of quarters to get her started.

“Of course they’re going straight into the jar,” she told him.