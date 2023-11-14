Viral: Husband charges wife a quarter every time she mentions Taylor Swift

BreakingNews
Between her obsession-worthy concert tour, her latest Taylor’s Version release and her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has dominated headlines and conversations for months. It’s all been too much for one Maryland man, who went viral after introducing a swear jar-style fine to combat his wife’s constant mentions of Swift.

Dana Rice thought her husband was making something for her niece’s birthday, only to discover it was a jar for her to deposit a 25 cent fine every time she mentioned her beloved Taylor - or boyfriend Kelce. “I can’t take it anymore,” he wrote in pink on the label.

The video has already received more than a million views between Instagram, X and TikTok.

“There is so much Taylor Swift ‘lore’ that once you start, you can’t seem to stop consuming it,” Rice told PEOPLE.

Her husband tried to be fair about the new policy, offering wife Dana a roll of quarters to get her started.

“Of course they’re going straight into the jar,” she told him.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

