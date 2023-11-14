Viral: Husband charges wife a quarter every time she mentions Taylor Swift

Between her obsession-worthy concert tour, her latest Taylor’s Version release and her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has dominated headlines and conversations for months. It’s all been too much for one Maryland man, who went viral after introducing a swear jar-style fine to combat his wife’s constant mentions of Swift.
Dana Rice thought her husband was making something for her niece’s birthday, only to discover it was a jar for her to deposit a 25 cent fine every time she mentioned her beloved Taylor - or boyfriend Kelce. “I can’t take it anymore,” he wrote in pink on the label.
@wbrcnews
DANA RICE SHOWS HER HUSBAND'S "TAYLOR SWIFT JAR"... FOR HER TO PUT A QUARTER IN EVERY TIME SHE MENTIONS THE POP STAR.♬ original sound - WBRC FOX6 News - WBRC FOX6 News
The video has already received more than a million views between Instagram, X and TikTok.
“There is so much Taylor Swift ‘lore’ that once you start, you can’t seem to stop consuming it,” Rice told PEOPLE.
Her husband tried to be fair about the new policy, offering wife Dana a roll of quarters to get her started.
“Of course they’re going straight into the jar,” she told him.
About the Author
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com