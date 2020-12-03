2020 Gift Guide: Ideas under $30

Spending a king’s ransom on a Christmas present may elicit excitement from the recipient, but a thoughtful, budget-friendly gift can yield the same result. This 2020 edition of gifts under $30 features delectable goods for those who like things hot, a card game about hip-hop culture and an accessory to make work-from-home or just being home comfier. There’s more. Read on for eight cost-effective gifts for everyone that made your nice list this year. After all the unprecedented events during last few months, treat yourself to a gift or two; you deserve to be on the nice list as well.
Sweet treat. Celebrate Christmas season with something sacchariferous: a variety of five-piece gift box sets of French truffle chocolates from Milène Jardine Chocolatier. Select from Sansho pepper, a citrusy pepper infused in chocolate that tingles tastebuds; a savory chocolate collection comprised of whiskey, maple syrup and sea salt; and a vegan version with slow-roasted pistachios and salt blended into a creamy butter texture for an elevated take on classic peanut butter cups. Each box is $20. milenejardine.com.
Credit: Christian Herrera
The write stuff. Each day is an opportunity to make a merry memory and write them in a stylized journal from HumanKind Fair Trade. The colorful woven cloth cover, made from sari fabric, features leather trim, a wraparound closure and handmade tree-free unlined paper so writing and drawing (doodling counts) is an option. $26. humankindslo.org.
Game time. Lovers of hip-hop culture will appreciate a good card game to test their knowledge on everything from naming all members of the Wu-Tang Clan to deciding which MC would come out on top today with choices such as LL Cool J, Rakim and Big Daddy Kane. The game, University of Dope, also features pop quiz surprises like a Harlem Shake battle and freestyling about the last thing a player ate. The game is the brainchild of A.V. “$upreme” Perkins, a hip-hop aficionado, DIY expert and HGTV digital host. Card game, $20. universityofdope.com.
Credit: Handout
Some like it hot. Celebrate the holidays with a festive ceramic elf mug in Christmas red or green, plus a petite bottle of chocolate-chocolate hot chocolate mix that’s non-GMO and certified gluten-free at Lucy’s Market. The two are a perfect combination for keeping your favorite person warm when it’s cold outside. Mug, $12. Hot chocolate mix, $10. 56 E. Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-869-9222, lucysmarket.com.
Credit: Handout
Nothing but hoops. Make a colorful fashion statement year-round with medium or large cloth-covered hoop pierced earrings with an accompanying Ankara print storage pouch from local retailer The Bombchel Factory. This gift has a philanthropic element; purchases support the education and training of women in Liberia. $20. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. shopbombchel.com.
Credit: James K. Holder II
Get comfy. For those who need to add a jazzy feel to their work-from-home space, give the gift of gold tapestry pillows in three different metallic print florals by Rifle Paper Co. × Loloi. The exterior is 100% cotton, and each pillow can be customized with an interior polyester fill. Exterior pillow only, $20; with fill, $30. riflepaperco.com.
Credit: Handout
Teatime. ‘Tis the season for a curated collection of winter teas with flavors including raspberry ganache, spiced ginger plum and rum raisin biscotti from Tea Forté. The 10 pyramid infuser set, appropriately called the warming joy petite presentation box, is palate-pleasing and easy to prepare by placing the tea bag in water. $20. teaforte.com.
Credit: Handout
All hands on deck. Once the halls have been decked, gift your helpers with a trio of Aveda moisturizer for lending a helping hand. The boxed set offers relief for dry hands by way of limited-edition crèmes in cherry almond, shampure and beautifying. $24. aveda.com.