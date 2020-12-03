2020 Gift Guide: Ideas under $30

Lovers of hip-hop culture will appreciate a good card game to test their knowledge and a box set from University of Dope Courtesy of University of Dope Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Some like it hot. Celebrate the holidays with a festive ceramic elf mug in Christmas red or green, plus a petite bottle of chocolate-chocolate hot chocolate mix that’s non-GMO and certified gluten-free at Lucy’s Market. The two are a perfect combination for keeping your favorite person warm when it’s cold outside. Mug, $12. Hot chocolate mix, $10. 56 E. Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-869-9222, lucysmarket.com.

Courtesy of Lucy's Market

Nothing but hoops. Make a colorful fashion statement year-round with medium or large cloth-covered hoop pierced earrings with an accompanying Ankara print storage pouch from local retailer The Bombchel Factory. This gift has a philanthropic element; purchases support the education and training of women in Liberia. $20. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. shopbombchel.com.

Courtesy of Bombchel

Get comfy. For those who need to add a jazzy feel to their work-from-home space, give the gift of gold tapestry pillows in three different metallic print florals by Rifle Paper Co. × Loloi. The exterior is 100% cotton, and each pillow can be customized with an interior polyester fill. Exterior pillow only, $20; with fill, $30. riflepaperco.com.

Courtesy of Rifle Paper Co.

Teatime. ‘Tis the season for a curated collection of winter teas with flavors including raspberry ganache, spiced ginger plum and rum raisin biscotti from Tea Forté. The 10 pyramid infuser set, appropriately called the warming joy petite presentation box, is palate-pleasing and easy to prepare by placing the tea bag in water. $20. teaforte.com.

Courtesy of Tea Forté

All hands on deck. Once the halls have been decked, gift your helpers with a trio of Aveda moisturizer for lending a helping hand. The boxed set offers relief for dry hands by way of limited-edition crèmes in cherry almond, shampure and beautifying. $24. aveda.com.