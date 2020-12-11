2020 Gift Guide: Ideas teens will love

Print pictures instantly with a pocket printer. Courtesy of Polaroid Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

All ears. For a little extra sparkle, gift her a pair of birthstone earrings from Amelia Rose. Available for each month, the earrings have gold vermeil or silver prongs that cradle the birthstone. It’s an ideal accessory to make any outfit a little more festive on her birthday or any day she feels like celebrating. $65, ameliarosedesign.com.

Birthstone earrings are available for every month but she can wear them all year long. Courtesy of Amelia Rose Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

WYD? Check off to-do lists, chores and Zoom calls in a comfy T-shirt that sums up everything in a noun: DOING. Created by Morehouse alumnus Sekou Writes, the soft-cotton unisex tee is versatile enough to wear while safely running errands or going to school, whether that’s from a bedroom or classroom. $25, sekouwrites.com.

Let the games begin. Play games any time (except maybe bedtime) on a Nintendo Switch with neon blue and neon red Joy-Con. The gaming console is versatile enough for use at home in TV or tabletop mode as well as anywhere else since a simple lift of the Switch allows the dock to transform into handheld mode while maintaining the same level of play. The Joy-Cons can be used as standalone controllers with analog sticks, face and shoulder buttons and have motion-sensing technology. $299.99. target.com.

Wear a smile. Brighten her day with a starry-eyed emoji ring from Experimental Jewellery Club. The gold-plated brass ring features sparkly “eyes” and a smile and is adjustable so it can fit on any finger. $39, experimentaljewelleryclub.com.

A starry-eyed emoji ring is something to smile about on Christmas and throughout the year. Courtesy of Experimental Jewellery Club Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

In the bag. For those who are cool in and out of school, an Africa-shaped leather bag by Orijin Culture is the perfect present. For comfort and style, it easily converts from shoulder bag to backpack which makes toting things like a tablet, journal, phone, wallet and keys, convenient. An inner compartment keeps credit cards safe. Because the bag is shaped like a continent, it doubles as a geography lesson. $265-$399, orijinstore.com.

Whether in or out of school, an Africa-shaped leather bag is a stylish fashion statement. Courtesy of Danny Delgado Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Artful accessory: Amazon offers a kitschy pair of cotton-blend, skid-free socks that read “Do Not Disturb” on one bottom and “I’m Gaming” with a game console on the other, which is great for a teen who likes to play with their feet up. Parents should not take this personally as it could be the only clean pair of socks your teen has available. $8.67, amazon.com.

Be intentional. Jot down objectives or journal in a Goal Getter bundle from Copper and Brass Paper Goods. The notebook features lined paper and a silver wire bound that makes it easy to flip through pages and check personal progress while a large notepad, clipboard and sticky notes allow her to toss ideas around. $30, copperandbrass.net.