2020 Gift Guide: Ideas for techies

Why think twice about what gadget to get for the techies in your life? For many, most of the year has involved a little or lot of work, school and socializing on an electronic device, so this curated list of eight gifts cater to relaxation, entertainment and achieving a few financial goals. For the person that misses in-person massages, a handheld gadget works wonders for all the places with kinks. Belt out favorite tunes with devices made for singing in the shower or simply listening. Watch coins accumulate into dollars with a machine that makes counting easy. There’s more. Continue reading to figure out which tech gift you should purchase for family and friends and which is a personal treat for you.
Watch out. Want a gift that does a lot with a little bit of space? The Apple Watch SE tracks daily activities so the wearer can meet fitness goals as well as stay connected with calls, messages and music right on the wrist. Plus, the watch is available in a variety of cool colors, is comprised of recycled aerospace-grade alloy and does cool things like tell time, too. $279, apple.com.
Credit: Handout
Fine-tuning. Singing in the shower is music to someone’s ears. Instead of going at it a cappella, a showerhead with a Bluetooth speaker from Moxie creates a concert-like atmosphere in the shower. Available at The Home Depot, the speaker docks directly into the functional showerhead, is water-resistant, rechargeable and syncs with a slew of devices including smartphones, tablets and laptops over 30 feet away. Feel free to sing like no one is listening. $181.65, homedepot.com.
Live out loud. Technology has taken us from headphones with soft cushiony ear coverings to big DJ-like ones and others that loop around ears. This year, the trendiest pair is petite enough to fit in a pocket and sits securely in ears with no wires, so users can talk, listen to music and more. Opt for the heyday true wireless earbuds from Target which feature Bluetooth wireless technology, silicone cushion for comfort and a charging station with a USB cable. An assortment of colors is available which speaks volumes about style. $49.99, target.com.
Credit: Handout
Lights and camera. Social media enthusiasts will celebrate a gift that can help them up their game: a Tzumi on-air 10-inch ring light with an adjustable tripod stand, phone mount and microphone available at Macy’s. This triple threat of a present is compatible with most smartphones, a variety of USB power sources and may inspire an immediate vlog post, live stream or podcast with Christmas carols or perfect pictures by the tree as a way to test various light modes, brightness levels and the phone stand. $39.99, macys.com.
Credit: Handout
Who’s counting? Take time to look for coins in pockets or a car’s storage compartment, and then toss all the loose change in a digital counting money jar by Lefree, which is sold on Amazon. Ideal for all ages, the large capacity jar counts and stores up to 1,000 coins, which may translate into a lot of extra cash for post-holiday sales or a head start on new year savings goals. $22.99, amazon.com.
Touch me. Get physical this Christmas with a lightweight Theragun Elite handheld percussive massage device from Target. An app allows uses to create a personalized plan to help reduce muscle tension and the customizable speed range delivers just the right amount of no-stall force so recipients can feel good and make any day the best time of the year. $399.99, target.com.
Credit: Handout
Power up. For those on the go, a pretty garden party-themed portable power bank from Rifle Paper Co. keeps people connected. This colorful useful accessory charge Apple and Android devices and has two USB charging ports. At home, place a smartphone or AirPods on the flower-themed wireless charger to conveniently charge without wires. Power bank, $50. Wireless charger, $60. riflepaperco.com.
Credit: Handout
Sound of music. When thinking about decking the halls, the gift of unicorn headphones with embedded LED lights by Art+Sound can evoke fun festive feelings. Available at Macy’s, the lightweight headphones feature an audio jack and bright cushioned ear cups for easy listening and hugging the ears when it’s time to move and groove. $29.99, macys.com.