2020 Gift Guide: Ideas for techies

Lights and camera. Social media enthusiasts will celebrate a gift that can help them up their game: a Tzumi on-air 10-inch ring light with an adjustable tripod stand, phone mount and microphone available at Macy’s. This triple threat of a present is compatible with most smartphones, a variety of USB power sources and may inspire an immediate vlog post, live stream or podcast with Christmas carols or perfect pictures by the tree as a way to test various light modes, brightness levels and the phone stand. $39.99, macys.com.

Who’s counting? Take time to look for coins in pockets or a car’s storage compartment, and then toss all the loose change in a digital counting money jar by Lefree, which is sold on Amazon. Ideal for all ages, the large capacity jar counts and stores up to 1,000 coins, which may translate into a lot of extra cash for post-holiday sales or a head start on new year savings goals. $22.99, amazon.com.

Touch me. Get physical this Christmas with a lightweight Theragun Elite handheld percussive massage device from Target. An app allows uses to create a personalized plan to help reduce muscle tension and the customizable speed range delivers just the right amount of no-stall force so recipients can feel good and make any day the best time of the year. $399.99, target.com.

Power up. For those on the go, a pretty garden party-themed portable power bank from Rifle Paper Co. keeps people connected. This colorful useful accessory charge Apple and Android devices and has two USB charging ports. At home, place a smartphone or AirPods on the flower-themed wireless charger to conveniently charge without wires. Power bank, $50. Wireless charger, $60. riflepaperco.com.

Sound of music. When thinking about decking the halls, the gift of unicorn headphones with embedded LED lights by Art+Sound can evoke fun festive feelings. Available at Macy’s, the lightweight headphones feature an audio jack and bright cushioned ear cups for easy listening and hugging the ears when it’s time to move and groove. $29.99, macys.com.