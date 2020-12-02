2020 Gift Guide: Ideas for him and her

A motivating message as wall art is great for decorating her zen space. Courtesy of Sugarboo & Co. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Love letter. She wears many titles and a block letter initial necklace in gold vermeil or sterling silver from Amelia Rose Design is a great start. Think “M” for mom or “L” for love of my life. Customize the adjustable necklace with an additional letter or a charm for just the right look. Necklace, $38. Charm, $17, ameliarosedesign.com

Give her a love letter in the form of a necklace with her initial. Courtesy of Amelia Rose Design Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Pamper her. The gift of an at-home spa experience is one she can luxuriate in. With a package aptly named Pampered, the bath and shower boxed collection from local retailer Buckhead Gift Company, includes bath and shower gel, a loofa, candle and soft terrycloth headband. For an added bonus, present her with any or all of the aforementioned gifts for the ultimate pampering experience. $110. 1984 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-964-3095, buckheadgiftco.com.

For him

Smellin’ good. Level up his skincare game with bevy of small-batch body butters, washes and toners made with aloe vera juice, basil, sweet almond oil, shea butter and more by Chloe and Chad. Opt for the Titan set which includes a body wash and coordinating oil filled with vitamins to keep his skin healthy and moisturized. A special holiday set features a coconut bath soak, choice of bath oil, organic coffee scrub plus an organic face mask to keep him covered while the drawstring big is perfect for storing all the goods from anyone who may be tempted to touch. $70 - $90, chloeandchad.com.

Grill things. Give the gift of good taste with butcher market baskets, a variety of cook-from-home meals for 2-8 persons created by Dantanna’s executive chef Brad Parker. Menu basket selections, which are ideal for grilling, include a variety of steaks, sides and dessert and are labeled The Lean and Mean, The “Man I Love Meat” and The New Yorker. Once he’s done grilling, gift him with a cigar, which can be added to any order. Market baskets, $49 - $79. Cigars, $9.95 - $12. 3400 Around Lenox Road NE, Atlanta. 404-760-8873, dantannas.com.

A butcher market basket from Dantanna's is ideal for the man who likes to grill. Courtesy of Dantanna's Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Go campy. All eyes will be on him when he walks into a room in a bright beverage-themed shirt with recipes aptly named The 12 Drinks of Christmas camp shirt from Tommy Bahama. It’s 100% silk, so he can enjoy the comfort of luxurious fabric caressing his skin Christmas Day, night or any time he wants to embody the island spirit of celebration. And, it’s machine washable which is something he can toast to. $125, tommybahama.com.

Store it. When it’s safe for him to travel, a recycled tire travel kit has enough room for his essential things and is conveniently water-resistant. Offered by local retailer Sustainable Home Goods and Accessories, the kit will wear well and last for years. $40. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-727-6794, yoursustainablehome.com.

Playthings. One of this season’s hottest gift is the PlayStation PS5 console and controller. Features include near-instant load times for installed games, ability to play a back catalog of PS4 games on this new version and virtual reality integration. Games options include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, NBA 2K21, EA Sports FIFA 21 and much more. Available at Target. A word of advice: Buy early. Like load times, this item is selling lightning fast. $499.99, target.com.

Gift him with one of this season’s hottest items: a PlayStation PS5 console and controller. Courtesy of Target Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

For everyone

GOGO. Give one, get one. Philanthropy comes in many forms, and this season, a HERO and crown hoodie by Sekou Writes is a reminder for your gift recipient to (re)claim his or her space for all the wonderful things — big and small — he or she does daily. The hoodie features an oversized kangaroo pouch pocket and double lining for warmth. And, HERO is an acronym for helping everyone reaps optimism so for every hoodie purchased, a second one will be donated to a homeless program. Available in black. $65. etsy.com/shop/sekouwrites.

Philanthropy comes in many forms and this season, a HERO hoodie means GOGO - get one give one, with the latter donated to a homeless person. Courtesy of Sekou Writes Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Snuggle up. When the forecast calls for cold weather, the gift of a Jacquard woven cotton blend blanket from ChappyWrap is ideal for nestling under the covers. Christmas-colored stripes and snowflakes as well as classics like plaid and houndstooth blankets feature reversible designs and are machine washable, so blankets can travel from bedroom to living room to office and all the places you — and someone else — may want to warm up. $135 each. chappywrap.com.