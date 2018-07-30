‘Get in the way’: The story behind the John Lewis monument in Selma, Alabama

Combined Shape Caption Civil rights leaders Joseph Lowery and wife Evelyn Lowery shown in their Atlanta home Sept. 13, 2013. Evelyn suffered a stroke five days later and died on September 26. Credit: BRANT SANDERLIN /BSANDERLIN@AJC.COM Credit: BRANT SANDERLIN /BSANDERLIN@AJC.COM Combined Shape Caption Civil rights leaders Joseph Lowery and wife Evelyn Lowery shown in their Atlanta home Sept. 13, 2013. Evelyn suffered a stroke five days later and died on September 26. Credit: BRANT SANDERLIN /BSANDERLIN@AJC.COM Credit: BRANT SANDERLIN /BSANDERLIN@AJC.COM

But in addition to her own activism, Lowery also helped shed light on the contributions of fellow civil rights heroes through the 1987 Evelyn Lowery Civil Rights Heritage Tour, which traces the steps of civil rights history in Alabama to commemorate “Bloody Sunday.”

On March 7, 2004, Lowery commissioned the construction of a monument in honor of Lewis near Selma, Alabama, in Dallas County, according to the National Park Service.

Photo of The Honorable John Lewis Monument taken by Mark Hilton, February 12, 2015, courtesy of HMdb.org. Credit: Mark Hilton

The plaque at the Civil Rights Memorial Park is decorated with one of the most iconic phrases attributed to the leader: “Get in the way.”

It’s also inscribed with: “When we pray, we move our feet,” an African proverb Lewis famously quoted in his book “Across That Bridge: A Vision for Change and the Future of America.”

The monument is situated among Lowery's structural odes to activists Reverend Hosea Williams, Amelia Boynton Robinson and Marie Foster.

Civil rights figures lead marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge during the recreation of the 1965 Selma to Montgomery march in Selma, Ala., on March 4, 1990. From left are Hosea Williams of Atlanta, Georgia Congressman John Lewis, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Evelyn Lowery, SCLC President Joseph Lowery and Coretta Scott King (glasses). Credit: Jamie Sturtevant / AP

In 2004, Lowery was herself honored at the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame at Atlanta’s Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site.

She died of a stroke at age 88 on Sept. 26, 2013.