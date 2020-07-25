LIVE UPDATES: Rep. John Lewis funeral begins in Alabama

More details about the day’s events can be found in the original post below. Follow along here for the latest from AJC reporters on the ground in Troy and Selma:

8 a.m. - The locations of Saturday’s events are steeped in symbolism from Lewis’s life.

The first memorial service is being held at Troy University, the hometown school that helped spark Lewis’s civil rights activism.

In the late 1950s, the teenaged Lewis applied to the all-white public university, joining African American students around the country who were organizing to force the question of the “Brown vs. Board of Education” ruling.

Lewis never heard back, but his rejection is what inspired him to reach out to an inspiring preacher he’d heard on the radio: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Later on Saturday, proceedings will pick up at Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma, the national historic landmark that played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement.

The church was where roughly 600 civil rights protesters, including a 25-year-old Lewis, gathered on the morning of March 7, 1965 for a planned march to Montgomery in defiance of a protest ban from then-Gov. George Wallace.

It was six blocks away, at the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where Alabama State Troopers advanced on the protesters, fracturing Lewis’s skull and gravely injuring many others. The brutality of the moment, captured by television cameras, galvanized a nation that had largely ignored the plight of Black Americans and paved the way for Congress’ passage of the Voting Rights Act months later.

Original post

Lewis’s remarkable life is being celebrated in grand fashion: nearly a week of public and private events in five cities. His body will lie in state in three capitol buildings, including the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

But the most dramatic images are likely to come Sunday, when a military honor guard will accompany Lewis across Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time. It’s the same site where Lewis nearly lost his life 55 years ago on what became known as “Bloody Sunday,” and where he subsequently brought presidents and bipartisan political leaders to learn about the civil rights movement. (You can view the full schedule of events here.)

Saturday’s memorials are centered around Lewis’s early years. The theme is “The Boy From Troy,” a nod to the nickname Lewis’s friend and mentor, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., bestowed upon the-then 18-year-old when they first met in 1958.

Read more: John Lewis, a life rooted deep in Alabama soil

The day’s official events begin at 11 a.m. EDT with a service in an arena at Troy University. Several of Lewis’s siblings are slated to pay tribute during the ceremony, as is gospel artist Dottie Peoples and a host of Baptist leaders.

Lewis’s body will then lie in repose through 3 p.m. EDT before traveling to Selma.

There local political and civil rights leaders, including Martin Luther King III and U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., will reflect on Lewis’s life and teachings during a private evening service at Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church. Following the event, the public can pay its respects at the church.

On AJC: Read and sign the online guestbook for Congressman John Lewis

Read more: Man of the people: Everyday people share stories of meeting John Lewis at stores, airports, in the community