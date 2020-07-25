John Lewis’ family: He was one of 10 children and spent his childhood in Troy, Ala.

His parents, Eddie and Willie Mae Lewis, called “Mul” by family, had 10 children spread across 19 years, according to a profile by the AJC’s Ernie Suggs. The children were: Ora. Edward. John. Adolph. William. Ethel. Freddie. Samuel. Henry. Rosa.

His youngest brother Henry Grant Lewis spoke on behalf of the Lewis family this week, thanking the nation and the world for the outpouring of tributes and condolences for John Lewis.