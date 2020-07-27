Rep. John Lewis to lie in state in U.S. Capitol today

After two days of memorial services in Alabama, U.S. Rep. John Lewis is headed to Washington for a final visit to the U.S. Capitol.
Lewis, an Atlanta Democrat, served in the House for nearly 34 years. He died July 17 at age 80.
The congressman will lie in state at the Capitol today and Tuesday, including 18 hours reserved for a public viewing.
Although that viewing will be outdoors on the East Front Steps, visitors are requested to wear masks. Organizers are also cautioning that weather could include extreme heat or rain, and participants should plan accordingly.
Before his casket makes it to the Capitol, Lewis will stop by some of Washington’s most significant landmarks. Once the processional, which will include members of Lewis’ family, arrives at the Capitol at 1 p.m., congressional leaders will join them for a private wreath-laying ceremony in the Rotunda.
The program is expected to include remarks from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-South Carolina. Politico reported that former Vice President Joe Biden is planning to attend.
Clyburn’s office announced over the weekend that he plans today to introduce legislation to rename a voting rights bill after Lewis.
Democrats said they want to renew efforts to reinstate laws requiring states with a history of racial discrimination to get federal permission before changing their voting laws. The U.S. House approved the measure in December, but it stalled in the Republican-led Senate.
Congress members will pay their respects to Lewis in small, socially-distanced groups before his casket is moved outdoors for the public viewing.
His body will lie in state there from 6 to 10 p.m. today and again on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Lewis will be moved to Atlanta Wednesday, where he will lie in state at the state Capitol. His funeral will be Thursday at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
