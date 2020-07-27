Rep. John Lewis to lie in state in U.S. Capitol today

The program is expected to include remarks from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-South Carolina. Politico reported that former Vice President Joe Biden is planning to attend.

Clyburn’s office announced over the weekend that he plans today to introduce legislation to rename a voting rights bill after Lewis.

Democrats said they want to renew efforts to reinstate laws requiring states with a history of racial discrimination to get federal permission before changing their voting laws. The U.S. House approved the measure in December, but it stalled in the Republican-led Senate.

Congress members will pay their respects to Lewis in small, socially-distanced groups before his casket is moved outdoors for the public viewing.

His body will lie in state there from 6 to 10 p.m. today and again on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lewis will be moved to Atlanta Wednesday, where he will lie in state at the state Capitol. His funeral will be Thursday at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

