‘Let’s honor him by getting in good trouble’ | John Lewis’ funeral’s memorable moments

“Here lies a true American patriot who risked his life for the hope and promise of democracy.”

— Ebenezer Baptist Church Senior Pastor Rev. Raphael Warnock, Georgia Democratic Senate candidate

“He will live forever in the hearts of Americans who act justly, love mercy and walk humbly with their God.”

“We live in a better and nobler country today because of John Lewis and his abiding faith in the power of God, in the power of democracy, and in the power of love to lift us all to a higher ground.”

— Former President George W. Bush

“He made plenty of good trouble, but he had an uncanny ability to heal troubled waters. He thought an open hand was better than clinched fists.”

“It’s important for all of us to loved him to remember that he was a human being, a man born with strengths he made the most of, like many don’t. Born with weakness he worked to beat down, when many can’t. “It made him, in my mind, even greater.”

— Former President Bill Clinton

“We always knew he worked on the side of the angels. And now he is with them.”

— House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

“If we would honor and celebrate John Lewis’s life let us then recommit our souls, our hearts, our minds, our spirits to dismantle the wrongs in our midst.”

— Rev. James Lawson Jr.

“John wasn’t on the right side of history. History was on the right side of John Lewis.”

— Former Atlanta Mayor Bill Campbell

