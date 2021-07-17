ajc logo
Atlanta and nation remember Congressman John Lewis on first anniversary of his death

The John Lewis mural on Auburn Avenue in downtown Atlanta is one of the places Atlantans will pause to remember Congressman John Lewis on Saturday, the one-year anniversary of his death in 2020. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta J

John Lewis
By AJC Staff
31 minutes ago

Democratic lawmaker and civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis died of cancer a year ago Saturday at age 80.

“Good trouble” was Lewis’ signature phrase, and, since his death, it has become shorthand for his approach that included nonviolent protest, activism and left-leaning politics.

In Atlanta and across the country, in-person and virtual candlelight vigils are planned with a “Good Trouble” theme, including one scheduled for 7 p.m. at 616 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW in Atlanta’s Vine City neighborhood.

Local events begin Saturday with a bicycle ride in downtown Atlanta, the John Lewis Memorial Freedom Ride.

In California, the Navy will christen a ship named for Lewis, the USNS John Lewis. The event will be held at the San Diego shipyard, where the 742-foot-long vessel was built. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will lead a delegation of House members who are attending the event, scheduled for noon EST.

The AJC will be covering tribute events with articles, photos and video.

In addition, readers will find special coverage in the print, ePaper and online editions of The Atlanta Journal Constitution. In Saturday’s editions and in the John Lewis special section online, Washington reporter Tia Mitchell wrote profiles of the people carrying on the legacy of John Lewis.

Meet the many former aides, colleagues, politicians and family members who say they intend to carry on Lewis’ legacy. And they say the work they are doing today is a direct reflection of lessons Lewis taught them.

Online, readers can explore John Lewis tributes outside of Atlanta and a special feature on the places where John Lewis left footprints across metro Atlanta.

Find more about the his legacy by tapping the Remembering John Lewis link on ajc.com.

The AJC is also remembering the death of civil rights activist C.T. Vivian. Read the article, A year after his death, C.T. Vivian’s legacy flourishes.

Lewis and Vivian both died on July 17, 2020.

