Atlanta and nation remember Congressman John Lewis on first anniversary of his death

The AJC will be covering tribute events with articles, photos and video.

In addition, readers will find special coverage in the print, ePaper and online editions of The Atlanta Journal Constitution. In Saturday’s editions and in the John Lewis special section online, Washington reporter Tia Mitchell wrote profiles of the people carrying on the legacy of John Lewis.

Meet the many former aides, colleagues, politicians and family members who say they intend to carry on Lewis’ legacy. And they say the work they are doing today is a direct reflection of lessons Lewis taught them.

Online, readers can explore John Lewis tributes outside of Atlanta and a special feature on the places where John Lewis left footprints across metro Atlanta.

Find more about the his legacy by tapping the Remembering John Lewis link on ajc.com.

The AJC is also remembering the death of civil rights activist C.T. Vivian. Read the article, A year after his death, C.T. Vivian’s legacy flourishes.

Lewis and Vivian both died on July 17, 2020.