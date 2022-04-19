Surgeon humbly stands on shoulders of single mom, sharecropper granddad

“My mother had a traditional role at home until my dad left, then she became the head of the household,” said Durden. “I’d see her at night, reading her Bible, rocking, worrying, but she was strong and never complained. Anything I did was met with ‘I’m proud of you, baby, you get out there and get it.’”

During his time at Morehouse, he was surrounded by great men, great stories and legacies to fill the gaps from his father’s absence. That said, he bears no bitterness toward his father, whom he has not seen since his teen years. He does not judge him, he forgives him, and hopes he might reach out one day, maybe even meet his grandchildren.

(counter clockwise from front left) Frederick "Tre" Durden (age 3) sits with his brother Isaiah (1) and sister Zoe (5) on the swing while his grandmother Mary, father Frederick, mother Tonia and aunt Linda Jackson pose for a family photo on the porch of their Newnan home. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Durden and his high school sweetheart, Tonia, have one daughter, Zoé, age 5, and two sons, Frederick, 3, and Isaiah, 1, who is named after Durden’s grandfather, the sharecropper. In 2015, the family chose to move to Fayetteville, not far from the Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Newnan, where Durden is a plastic and reconstructive surgeon.

“I chose CTCA because it’s different from other places,” said Durden. “They focus on both holistic medicine and traditional medicine to take care of cancer patients. The spiritual aspect really spoke to me, too. You don’t have to be afraid to pray with a patient.”

One patient Durden didn’t expect to cross paths with is his sister, Linda Jackson.

“You don’t imagine yourself ever having cancer,” said Jackson, 49, who is being treated for colorectal cancer. “I don’t know how I’d get through this process without my brother. He isn’t my doctor, but it’s a blessing that he’s there. He shares the medical side, I share the patient perspective, and we help each other. I love and appreciate him dearly. But he always says don’t thank me, thank God.”

(left to right) Mary Durden watches her grandson Frederick "Tre" (age 3) laugh and squirm while being tickled by his father Frederick as his sister Zoe (age 5) sits with them on the porch of their Newnan home. Dr. Frederick Durden has been surrounded by great mentors since childhood and is now taking all the influence and encouragement he received and is channeling outward. He has great humility and perspective and wants to serve others as he's been served throughout his life. Despite a busy career as a plastic surgeon, he is also a devoted husband, father of three young children, and makes times to lead cancer support groups at his church (and much more). PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Somehow, despite his 12-hour weekday shifts and four-to-six-hour weekend shifts, Durden found time to create a cancer support group at Cornerstone Baptist Church, where he and his family attend each Sunday. As with his sister, he learns so much from the group he leads. He carries the insight with him and applies it with patients.

“I’m very thankful for all the blessings I receive, and I think it’s my responsibility to take those blessings and use them to serve others,” said Durden.

If you tell Durden’s mother that he attributes much of his success to her, she takes no credit.

“God gives him another chance every day,” said Mary Durden. “Fred believes that you give, and you shall receive. He believes in treating others how you want to be treated. I’m proud of him. He’s come a long way, though he doesn’t look at himself like that. He cuts the grass, he’s a great husband and father, always trying to do the right thing, always putting God first. We believe you pray, and God will see you through. We learned that from my mama.”

The apple doesn’t fall far in the Durden family.