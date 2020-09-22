History: In 2012, Soul Food Cypher arrived on the scene to promote freestyle rap as an intellectual and cultural American art form. During workshops and events, rappers or lyricists focus on positive self-expression in a safe and supportive environment.
Did You Know: Soul Food Cypher encourages improvised rapping that sparks creativity, builds a sense of community and tells culturally-relevant stories. On WordPlay Wednesdays, rappers are given images and words to express their skills at improvising. On Cypher Sundays, nurses, police officers and other community leaders participate in discussions on Facebook Live.
Motto: Changing the rap on rap.
How You Can Help: Anyone willing to express their artistry through rap is welcome to join. Become a monthly supporter by visiting support.soulfoodcypher.com or tune into Cypher Sundays’ Facebook live stream each Sunday at 6 p.m. Help spread the word on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @soulfoodcypher.
To Learn More: Visit soulfoodcypher.com or visit support.soulfoodcypher.com.
Credit: Picasa