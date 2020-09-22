Soul Food Cypher

How You Can Help: Anyone willing to express their artistry through rap is welcome to join. Become a monthly supporter by visiting support.soulfoodcypher.com or tune into Cypher Sundays’ Facebook live stream each Sunday at 6 p.m. Help spread the word on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @soulfoodcypher.

To Learn More: Visit soulfoodcypher.com or visit support.soulfoodcypher.com.