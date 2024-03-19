Rescued racehorses find and give love at Zorro’s Crossing

The sanctuary is a permanent home for the rescues, with a 12-stable barn and 68 acres of pasture in Chattahoochee Hills, a city southwest of Atlanta.

These horses have primarily been tossed aside by racing ventures or are in another crisis state. Some were saved moments before being traded to the horse meat industry.

During the weekdays, Astrop is an interior designer with client projects that include celebrity homes, residential model homes and hospitality design. She co-founded Buckhead’s Minotti by HA Modern mono-brand showroom in the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center.

At her horse sanctuary, Astrop is amazed at how often her South Fulton community shows up to help.

A fireman and his son, who has autism, come to repair fences. A veterinarian visits on her days off to check the equines for free. A therapist shows up to groom and pet the horses and soak in the farm’s beauty.

“It’s so beautiful to witness. People are so drawn to these horses,” said Astrop. “When you’re in their presence, they’re so big and strong yet so gentle.”

Trauma therapist Elizabeth Davis lives near Zorro’s Crossing and visits often. She said the horses are kind and have a genuine curiosity about humans. They want to interact.

“When they see you coming, they run to the fence,” Davis said. “They want to be loved on, petted, groomed and interacted with.

“There are many times I’ve gone out there and laid my head on one of their shoulders, soaked up the sun with them, and had moments of reflection that were so peaceful and relaxing.”

The sanctuary was named after Zorro, a hippotherapy horse the Astrop family came to love during therapy sessions to help their son, who has special needs.

When the horse was going to be retired, the Astrop family adopted Zorro and realized many more horses needed a sanctuary to live out their senior and retired years in harmony among rolling pastures.

“We were getting back into nature, and it was changing our lives,” Astrop said. “All of a sudden, the farm next door was for sale and had a whole barn for equestrian use.”

She and her husband fell in love with it, sold their Atlanta house, and moved to the country.

Beyond the at-risk horses, Astrop brings the community together by coordinating and hosting “Reading to the Rescues” events for seniors and schoolchildren to read and spend time with the horses, in addition to yoga and art events with the equines.

“It’s just turned into this magical healing place,” Astrop said. “God was a huge part of this.”

Astrop said a design firm came out for a corporate retreat, and everyone was in tears. Seniors regularly come from a nearby assisted living community and speak of horses they once loved when they were young.

“The horses make you look at yourself,” Astrop said. “If you show up at the barn and you have a lot of stuff in your head, they’ll walk away. You have to check yourself and be very present. It’s very beautiful to witness with people.”

The horses at Zorro’s Crossing range in age from 4 to 26; three are seniors. The thoroughbreds arrived in terrible conditions.

Astrop said, “Diva’s Kitten was on death’s doorstep.” She was 200 pounds underweight with a bilateral eye infection and an infestation of ticks.

Cupola was headed for slaughter in Mexico, and two others had already been purchased by a meat dealer at an auction when Astrop counter-offered and brought them to Zorro’s Crossing.

The healing needed is physical and emotional. To build trust, horses are on a consistent schedule with food and water.

Therapist Davis said the horses are learning to love and bond again with humans.

“They’re not being demanded to do anything or to work our needs,” said Davis. “The volunteers are out there solely just to love on them and provide the healing they need.”

Zorro’s Crossing has a nonprofit status to raise funds to help more at-risk horses. Its goal is to protect thoroughbreds through education and work to hold those who commit animal cruelty accountable.

Davis will begin offering Heart and Herd equine therapy at the sanctuary this spring. She said being around horses lowers anxiety and helps clients to open up and talk freely.

“The horses are affectionate; they want to nuzzle and give hugs. They will lean up against you,” Davis said.

Additionally, the horses “surround us with their herd mentality, which is also therapeutic for people who don’t trust community,” Davis added. “They see that there is a way to be in a safe and flourishing community.”

HOW TO HELP

Zorro’s Crossing Horse Sanctuary. 8655 Sardis Road, Chattahoochee Hills. Learn more about free and paid events, horse sponsorships, and how to donate, visit: zorroscrossing.org.