Nashville musician plays on after bombing with help from Lawrenceville man

McCoy wouldn’t have to worry about being able to keep making music; Veazey would be rushing him a new guitar for free.

Portrait of Bud Veazey with one of his custom guitars in the basement workshop of his Lawrenceville home. He recently gave an electric guitar to a victim of the Nashville bombing who collection of guitars were destroyed. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION. Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

And not just any guitar: a hand-made Telecaster-style electric guitar, which is popular with artists of all genres, but especially country music singers, because of its simple design and tonal versatility. A Telecaster is said to be able to produce a honk-tonk-worthy twang or a raucous tone befitting a Keith Richards’ solo.

“What’s really great about it is it’s the best guitar I’ve ever played,” McCoy said in a recent phone interview from Nashville. “It’s changed my whole playing, and people are even commenting on it. Other musicians are saying: ‘That’s your guitar; that’s your jewel.”

Buck McCoy. Courtesy of Buck McCoy Credit: Courtesy of Buck McCoy Credit: Courtesy of Buck McCoy

The guitar sells for $1,200 to $1,400 and was handmade by Veazey in the basement workshop of his Lawrenceville home.

Since he retired as assistant news director at Atlanta’s WAGA TV in 2008, Veazey has made about 10 or 12 guitars a year for musicians in 37 states and Australia.

Terri Thornton, a former colleague and friend since 1992, said she was happy but not surprised by Veazey’s generous gift to McCoy.

“It’s totally in keeping with the kind of thing he’d do,” she said.

McCoy said the public has been generous in helping him and other victims of the bombing. He even received a guitar from country singing star Brad Paisley, with the inscription: “Twang on pal. I’m glad you are still here.” Paisley also shared with his fans McCoy’s story and his GoFundMe page.

“He [Paisley] is just a very passionate person when it comes to musicians,” McCoy said.

Anthony Quinn Warner, the man believed to be responsible for the Christmas Day bombing, blew himself up in the explosion, and appears to have acted alone, federal officials said.

The explosion damaged 45 buildings, crippled telecommunications systems across parts of the Southeast for days, and temporarily or permanently displaced 400 residents, including McCoy.

He hadn’t been home long from a late-night performance when he heard gunshots outside. A short time later, he was jolted out of bed by the explosion, which left his apartment in shambles.

“It was like being in a movie,” McCoy said. “Cars were on fire. People were screaming. People were walking around like on 9/11, kind of in shock.”

McCoy’s red-headed tabby Molly couldn’t be found for six days and became a city celebrity of sorts. She’s now home with McCoy and recovering from a hip injury sustained in the explosion.

McCoy is still sorting through the remnants of his former home and working on insurance claims. But he’s also looking to the future.

He plans to use some of his insurance money to purchase a guitar from Veazey. He loved the gift guitar so much.

He also hopes he and Veazey can collaborate in some way in the future.

“A musician without a guitar is not good, and, when Bud said he was sending me one, I thought it would be a nice guitar,” McCoy said. “But what I got was literally a piece of art.”

More details about Bud Veazey

A native of Chattanooga, Bud Veazey makes and repairs guitars at VZ Custom Guitars. He works from the basement workshop in his home in Lawrenceville. He says his love of guitars developed in his teenage years. He started making and repairing guitars as a hobby 25 years ago and made it his retirement avocation when he left WAGA-TV in Atlanta in 2008.

He wrote about it on his Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/vzcustomguitars/

McCoy posted a video a few hours ago dedicating today’s set to Bud. https://www.facebook.com/606046772/videos/10158364335656773/

It’s also posted on McCoy’s Facebook page.

It’s just so sweet it brought a tear to my eye. I’ve known Bud for years and he’s an amazing guy! He says it’s fine to do a story. (He was in TV news for years.) You can message him through his FB page or send me your info and I’ll pass it along to him.

Singer Roy , who would become the face of the bombing survivors,

“It just hurt me to hear that,” Veazey said.

So when Veazey woke early Christmas morning to hear that a bomb had exploded in downtown Nashville, injuring at least three people, damaging dozens of buildings, and crippling telecommunications across the Southeast, he knew he wanted to do something. It just hurt me to hear that.. Nashville is such a special city.

eveled much of a city block in Memphis, injured at least three pepe

248Nashville police continued to release more details about when the department’s top brass was notified about a previous warning about the Christmas Day bomber. Metro police officers did not make contact with Anthony Quinn Warner in August 2019 after a woman believed to be his former girlfriend reported he may have been building a bomb in his RV.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake announced a five-member team that will review the department’s response to the 2019 report.

Police say 63-year-old Warner blew up a city block with an RV containing unidentified explosives about 6:30 a.m. on Second Avenue North outside an AT&T switch facility. The bomb injured at least three people, damaged dozens of downtown buildings and crippled telecommunication systems throughout the Southeast for days.

Recovery efforts continue

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced that a curfew for a section of downtown has been extended. The curfew will end 5 p.m. Jan. 15 for the area bounded by Union Street, Second Avenue North, Broadway and the Cumberland River.

Additionally, Cooper said several streets are closed around the scene of the blast, including:

First Avenue North and Second Avenue North from Broadway to just north of Union Street

Church Street from First Avenue North to Third Avenue North

Commerce Street from Second Avenue North to Third Avenue North

Second Avenue North between Broadway and Commerce Street reopened to pedestrians late Friday afternoon, the Metro Nashville Police Department announced. Vehicle traffic is still not permitted.

According to the Office of Emergency Management, estimated numbers of affected entities from Fourth Avenue to the riverfront and from Union Street to Broadway include:

1,200 employees

400 residents

At least 45 businesses

46 parcels (each parcel can contain multiple structures)

The Metro Nashville Codes Department deemed 10 buildings unsafe.

Victims permitted to return over weekend

Business owners and residents significantly impacted by the blast were permitted to return to the crime scene on Saturday and Sunday to retrieve their belongings.

Your stories live here.

Fuel your hometown passion and plug into the stories that define it.

Create Account

It was the first of two “Nashville Strong Moving Days.”

As of Sunday night, the next date had not been scheduled.

Urban Search and Rescue teams escorted people into restricted areas and Metro police officers assisted with accommodation for vehicles, police said.

Communication changes

The Metro Nashville Police Department plans to implement internal communication changes after a breakdown in infrastructure after the bombing crippled cellphone and internet service across the city and beyond.

“We are working at ways to build redundancies into our system,” police spokesperson Kris Mumford said. “As far as department-wide changes, those are in the works.”

MNPD’s IT department is considering using dual SIM cards for department-issued cellphones. One card would be physical and one virtual.

The Nashville Fire Department is also discussing changes to its department’s communication system, according to NFD spokesman Joseph Pleasant. He would not release details.

Donations, volunteers pour in

Brad Pasley gave him a guitar .. he’s just a very passionate person about musicians. What’s really great about it: it’s the best guitar I’ve ever played. It’s changed my whole playing and people were even commenting on it. Other musicians were saying that’s your guitar, you’ve found your jewel. I got a little insurance money for the other ones. I’ve got to order a guitar from you – name on the emblem. Get his name out .. I’m putting .. I came home from work at redneck riveria.. I heard gunshots look out over second aven. I had taken a picture 5:30 a.m. taken a picture someone had written snow “love”. I went back into my bed anda bout 30 minutes later, the e biggest explsoivon. Everything just ripped.. water, glass on the ground, alarms going off. Hand was cut.. just grabbed my phone went live.. I don’t know if the’ll ever. That kind of calmsed. It was like being in a movie. Cars on fire, people screaming, people walking around like 911 in shock. Went back to catch cat.. you gotta get out of there .. molly the red-headed tabby. For six days straight just knew she was in there.. local police went in searched. He came around something oving; picked up the covers and she was waiting. When I heard she was ok. Everybody was happy; it was a good story. The cat’s alive. Molly likes wishkas,lives tow atch football with me. She was kind of my secure blanket. Fracture in her hip – metro police ended up chipping in. it’s a volunteer state. I moved hear because of the vibe. John rich .. brad pasley .. I’m going through some clothes was able to grab a bag full .. there was a residue from nitro .. so most of it just left there. The pictues growing up wet .. laid out on my new apartment .. look at your life and what you’ve done. Bud contacted me said he was a lover of musicians and any musician wtihtout a guitar is not good. I thought it would be a nice guitar but hwn I got it it was literally a pie of art. Piece..it just matched the whole reabiltation part. Five completely soaked.. had about seven, keyboard mixes, all the .. we still don’t know the motive.. it would be asier. / I’m actually little by little .. place routine .. these