Man plans 13.1-mile swim for Tunnel to Towers

“We realize that’s not true all around us,” said Whitcomb, a corporate financial planner. “Many people are sacrificing for us, and we talked about ways we can give back.”

Whitcomb had long wanted to do something for T2T, and his kids suggested the swim challenge. Whitcomb didn’t know if he could do it but agreed to try since he wanted to get in good physical shape anyway.

His 2021 challenge was a 10-mile swim that brought in $21,000 for the organization. He’s raising the bar this year with Swim2Help T2T, a half marathon swim, and a goal of $30,000 in donations. Contributions go directly to the nonprofit at dogood.t2t.org/swim2help. Donors can also go to his website: www.swim2help.org. Whitcomb hopes to influence others to swim for causes they support.

He trains weekday mornings at LA Fitness, but his swim challenge will be at the Mountain View Aquatic Center in Marietta, beginning at 6:30 a.m. Sept. 9. Family and friends will gather for support, and he believes it will take him 7 ½ to 8 hours to swim the 462 laps needed.

Few people thought he could complete the 10 miles during last year’s challenge. While Whitcomb swam as a kid, he has never had formal lessons or been part of a swim team. He couldn’t make it 100 yards without stopping during his initial training.

“I’m still not good, and any young or good swimmer can out-swim me quite a bit,” he said. “But this whole thing is about Tunnel to Towers, not me.”

Combined Shape Caption Jim Whitcomb trains swimming laps at the Mountain View Aquatic Center in Marietta. On Sept. 9 he will swim 13.1 miles at the center to raise money for Tunnel to Towers, which supports the military, first responders and their families. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION. Credit: AJC Credit: AJC Combined Shape Caption Jim Whitcomb trains swimming laps at the Mountain View Aquatic Center in Marietta. On Sept. 9 he will swim 13.1 miles at the center to raise money for Tunnel to Towers, which supports the military, first responders and their families. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION. Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

For a second year, Yoshi Domoto, executive director of the Japan-America Society of Georgia, will live-stream the challenge so those who can’t come and cheer for his friend can still watch on YouTube.

“I had the pleasure of working with him last year, and it’s amazing he can swim that far,” Domoto said. “I commend his work and his passion for supporting the work of helping veterans and first responders who need support after they’ve served.”

Whitcomb is heavily involved in the Japan-American Society of Georgia, serving as vice chairman of the board. His wife is from Hong Kong; they met, married, and then lived in Japan and other Asian countries for many years.

Another longtime friend – entrepreneur and author Suresh K. Sharma – will again spend a long day counting laps to ensure Whitcomb completes them all.

There will be no high-tech watches or electronic counters. Instead, Sharma will mark the laps on paper, one by one. He said Whitcomb swims like a fish with a natural stroke, and it is inspirational to see him offer something he does well to contribute to a cause he believes in.

Two lanes are reserved for the swim challenge so supporters can swim along. Last year, Whitcomb’s friend Jim Reed, president of the YKK Corporation of America and an enthusiastic swimmer, swam the last three miles with him.

Whitcomb plans to swim 4 ½ hours nonstop, take a 15-minute break, then finish the 13.1 miles. While in the water, he hardly notices what goes on around him.

“All I do is keep my head down and look at the black line,” he said. “If I end up doing the side stroke, backstroke, or doggy paddle, that means there’s trouble.”

MORE DETAILS

Swim2Help T2T. 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Sept. 9. Mountain View Aquatic Center, 2650 Gordy Parkway, Marietta. 13.1-mile swim supports the military, first responders, and their families through Tunnel 2 Towers, www.T2T.org. To donate and learn more: www.swim2help.org.