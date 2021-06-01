ajc logo
Making a Way Housing

Credit: Angela Walker

Inspire Atlanta | 1 hour ago
By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC

History: In 2002, Making a Way Housing began by providing shelter to men and women experiencing homelessness due to substance abuse. The vision was to create a sober living environment, a safe haven for individuals with all kinds of addictions.

Did you know: By 2006, Making a Way Housing was also providing support services to individuals living with with HIV/AIDS and mental health issues. A clothing closet and food pantry served more than 100,000 pounds of food last year. “We Feed the Streets of Atlanta” is a program that feeds families, seniors and others in the community.

Its motto: Providing housing, mutual community involvement and a sense of belonging to anyone and everyone. It’s that simple.

How you can help: Volunteers can assist with passing out food or bringing food to seniors. Donate items from the Amazon wish list. Provide in-kind services, including accounting, administrative or financial services support. Financial contributions can support apartment renovation projects and more.

To learn more: Visit makingawayhousing.org or email info@makingawayhousing.org.

