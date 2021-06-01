Did you know: By 2006, Making a Way Housing was also providing support services to individuals living with with HIV/AIDS and mental health issues. A clothing closet and food pantry served more than 100,000 pounds of food last year. “We Feed the Streets of Atlanta” is a program that feeds families, seniors and others in the community.

Its motto: Providing housing, mutual community involvement and a sense of belonging to anyone and everyone. It’s that simple.