HOPE Atlanta reinforces commitment to housing, outreach, prevention and emergency services

History: As one of the area’s oldest nonprofit organizations, HOPE Atlanta was established as Travelers Aid of Metropolitan Atlanta 120 years ago. Its mission was to assist individuals and families experiencing or at-risk homelessness with housing and support services. When it changed its name to HOPE Atlanta in 2009, the organization reinforced its commitment to housing, outreach, prevention and emergency services.
Did You Know: Last year, nearly 10,000 individuals were served through the organization’s programs, including one-on-one caseworker support to connect those in need with critical physical and mental health services. Outreach teams canvas 28 counties daily to let individuals experiencing homelessness know about HOPE Atlanta’s free services.
Motto: HOPE Atlanta’s vision is to make homelessness in Atlanta rare, brief and non-recurring.
How You Can Help: Financial contributions allow HOPE Atlanta to serve clients on a one-on-one basis and provide housing, hygiene kits, food, water, hats and gloves, transportation to shelters, identification services, and emergency financial assistance. Learn more about homelessness and its complex issues. Let others know about HOPE Atlanta.
Learn more: Visit hopeatlanta.org or email info@hopeatlanta.org.