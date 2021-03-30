History: Since 2001 HomeAid Atlanta has partnered with local and national organizations to build and renovate housing accommodations for those experiencing homelessness. HomeAid is the designated charity of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association.
Did you know: In partnership with local nonprofits, HomeAid has completed more than 140 construction projects, and has served nearly 20,000 people in metro Atlanta. In addition to housing, HomeAid hosts community-wide drives to collect and distribute essential items like diapers, wipes and hygiene products to those affected by homelessness.
Its motto: HomeAid’s mission is to build new lives for families and individuals in metro Atlanta that are experiencing homelessness through housing and community outreach.
How you can help: There are several upcoming opportunities to get involved with HomeAid Atlanta. Make a financial contribution, supplies as part of HomeAid’s Annual Essentials Drive to help mothers and babies in need, participate in the first-ever Hope and Homes Virtual 5K, or take part in teambuilding activities such as maintenance and repair projects.
To learn more: Visit www.homeaidatlanta.org or call 678-775-1401.