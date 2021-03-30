HomeAid Atlanta

Did you know: In partnership with local nonprofits, HomeAid has completed more than 140 construction projects, and has served nearly 20,000 people in metro Atlanta. In addition to housing, HomeAid hosts community-wide drives to collect and distribute essential items like diapers, wipes and hygiene products to those affected by homelessness.

Its motto: HomeAid’s mission is to build new lives for families and individuals in metro Atlanta that are experiencing homelessness through housing and community outreach.