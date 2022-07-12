History: In 2018, Grandmama’s House was born out of a need to educate low-income seniors about the basics of homeownership in Southwest Atlanta. Founder, Charnette Trimble began her grassroots effort by going door to door to understand the needs of seniors to help them age in place and pass on generational wealth.
Did you know: Low-income seniors were losing their homes at an alarming rate because home values and property taxes were increasing or their properties needed repair. Grandmama’s House provides free workshops on property tax appeal, homestead exemptions, estate planning, heirs property and connecting seniors with home repair programs. Workshops target seniors 55 and up, but everyone is welcome to attend.
Motto: Age in Place with Dignity.
How you can help: Donating is the number one way to assist Grandmama’s House so they can continue reaching low income-seniors. Also, talk with seniors in your circle of influence about homestead exemptions and estate planning to ensure they can age in place. Pro bono lawyers and volunteers who can speak about Medicare, social security, geriatrics and senior services are needed.
To learn more: Visit www.grandmamashouse.org or sign up to attend the upcoming virtual workshop, Learn How To Protect Your Home from Predatory Investors.
