How you can help: Donating is the number one way to assist Grandmama’s House so they can continue reaching low income-seniors. Also, talk with seniors in your circle of influence about homestead exemptions and estate planning to ensure they can age in place. Pro bono lawyers and volunteers who can speak about Medicare, social security, geriatrics and senior services are needed.

To learn more: Visit www.grandmamashouse.org or sign up to attend the upcoming virtual workshop, Learn How To Protect Your Home from Predatory Investors.