History: GEEARS stands for the Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students. Started in 2010, it advocates for one of Georgia’s most vulnerable populations – children ages birth to 5.
Did you know: In 2020, GEEARS donated $1 dollars to organizations struggling to keep doors open through the pandemic. More than 10,000 supporters wrote letters to legislators in support of Georgia Pre-K, and donated more than 15,000 books through the Mayor’s Summer Reading Club.
Its motto: To support high-quality early learning and healthy development for Georgia’s youngest children, from birth to 5, by championing policies, promoting innovative and evidence-based practices, and building public will.
How you can help: Sign up to receive action alerts to write or call Georgia legislators. Talk with friends and neighbors about the importance of quality child care. Like, comment, and share on GEEARS social media platforms. Volunteer to read to youth during the annual Mayor’s Summer Reading Club.
To learn more: Visit geears.org or email info@geears.org.