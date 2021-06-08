Did you know: In 2020, GEEARS donated $1 dollars to organizations struggling to keep doors open through the pandemic. More than 10,000 supporters wrote letters to legislators in support of Georgia Pre-K, and donated more than 15,000 books through the Mayor’s Summer Reading Club.

Its motto: To support high-quality early learning and healthy development for Georgia’s youngest children, from birth to 5, by championing policies, promoting innovative and evidence-based practices, and building public will.