Fundora makes year-end goal: raises $1 million for pancreatic cancer

Fundora said a flurry of end-of-the-year giving, including one $40,000 donation, as well as a large number of smaller donations, helped put the fundraising drive a few thousand over its goal.

She credited The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which spotlighted her efforts in an Inspire Atlanta in September and again in its holiday project, “Everyday Heroes.”

“I really believe that helped us get that million, and I’m so appreciative,” Fundora said.

The majority of last year’s donations will go to funding a ground-breaking clinical trial, she said.

Some will go to scholarships to 10 students who have lost a family member to the disease. The $1 million also will enable the organization to continue its grants to families under financial stress due to cancer in the family, Fundora said.