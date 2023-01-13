ajc logo
X

Fundora makes year-end goal: raises $1 million for pancreatic cancer

Inspire Atlanta
By Nancy Badertscher, For the AJC
9 minutes ago

Maria Fundora’s campaign against pancreatic cancer raised another $1 million in 2022 to put into research and to help families dealing with the disease.

“I am beyond myself,” Fundora, owner of Alpharetta’s Casa Nuova Italian restaurant, said recently. “I could do cartwheels.”

Fundora started the all-volunteer Purple Pansies in honor of her mother, Iluminada Milian. Milian died in 2007 of pancreatic cancer, the third-leading cause of cancer death in the nation, behind lung and colorectal cancers.

“I know there’s a heaven, and she’s so happy that we’re able to help so many people in her memory,” Fundora said.

With the $1 million collected in 2022, the all-volunteer Purple Pansies has now raised more than $5 million, the vast majority of which has gone into research on early detection.

Fundora said a flurry of end-of-the-year giving, including one $40,000 donation, as well as a large number of smaller donations, helped put the fundraising drive a few thousand over its goal.

She credited The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which spotlighted her efforts in an Inspire Atlanta in September and again in its holiday project, “Everyday Heroes.”

“I really believe that helped us get that million, and I’m so appreciative,” Fundora said.

The majority of last year’s donations will go to funding a ground-breaking clinical trial, she said.

Some will go to scholarships to 10 students who have lost a family member to the disease. The $1 million also will enable the organization to continue its grants to families under financial stress due to cancer in the family, Fundora said.

About the Author

Nancy Badertscher
Editors' Picks

Kemp releases $32.5 billion budget plan with huge increase for schools2h ago

Credit: John Spink /John Spink

Storms killed at least two, injured dozens
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: I hate the NFL. So why do I watch the NFL?
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Brawls, disorder mar Georgia boot camp for teens
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Brawls, disorder mar Georgia boot camp for teens
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp looking for legacy with EV expansion in Georgia
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Phil Skinner

Marietta man on a streak with more than 1,000 10K runs
Wellroot Family Services
Holocaust survivor shares family’s story so it won’t happen again
Featured

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
19h ago
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top