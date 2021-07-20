History: In 2007, First Step Staffing began job placement for those who were homeless, had low income, or were previously incarcerated. It now provides job training, coaching and support services to put clients on a path toward a stable future.
Did you know: In 2020, First Step Staffing paid more than $11 million in wages to more than 15,000 people working in entry-level jobs. Once the application process is completed, job placement usually occurs within 48 hours. Transportation services are provided.
Its motto: First Step Staffing empowers men and women to get out of poverty and homelessness and into the dignity of employment.
How you can help: Donations of protein snacks and personal care items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo and combs are welcome. Financial contributions are helpful for First Step Staffing support services – such as van ride-share services, MARTA passes and job coaching.
To learn more: Visit firststepstaffing.com or email kellieb@firststepstaffing.com.