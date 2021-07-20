ajc logo
X

First Step Staffing

Courtesy of First Step Staffing
Caption
Courtesy of First Step Staffing

Credit: Picasa

Credit: Picasa

Inspire Atlanta
By Angela K. Walker, For the AJC
4 minutes ago

History: In 2007, First Step Staffing began job placement for those who were homeless, had low income, or were previously incarcerated. It now provides job training, coaching and support services to put clients on a path toward a stable future.

Did you know: In 2020, First Step Staffing paid more than $11 million in wages to more than 15,000 people working in entry-level jobs. Once the application process is completed, job placement usually occurs within 48 hours. Transportation services are provided.

Its motto: First Step Staffing empowers men and women to get out of poverty and homelessness and into the dignity of employment.

How you can help: Donations of protein snacks and personal care items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo and combs are welcome. Financial contributions are helpful for First Step Staffing support services – such as van ride-share services, MARTA passes and job coaching.

To learn more: Visit firststepstaffing.com or email kellieb@firststepstaffing.com.

In Other News
1
Cleaning up South DeKalb becomes group’s Sunday mission
2
Atlanta Bicycle Coalition
3
Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries
4
PAWkids founder rises above past to serve community
5
Fulton educator teaches fellow vets about joys of beekeeping
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top