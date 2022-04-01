Dentist’s program offers hope for early cancer detection

More than 30 other local dentists have joined the effort, offering the BSBF program to their patients. A few dentists in other states have also followed suit.

“BSBF is really collaborative,” said Carter. “There are so many folks involved: the dentists, assistants, the hospital foundation, patients — it’s a legacy not for me, but for everyone, truly. I wouldn’t get anywhere without them. It’s a community effort. There’s a lot of giving people in this world. Most dentists I know are pretty giving people. We’re not as money-oriented as people think. We’re more service-oriented. If there’s a way to give back, we jump in.”

Though there are plenty of teeth-whitening products over the counter, Carter said his patients have always been onboard with the professional bleaching offered through BSBF, for both the results and the reward of giving back.

“BSBF is one of the few things they can give to where money doesn’t go to an administrative cost. The dentist’s office makes nothing for this service,” said Carter. “Numerous patients have spoken of their mom, sister, or friend who passed from breast cancer. They want to participate in BSBF in their honor or memory.”

When Suzanne Adams, a patient of Carter’s, had her teeth bleached through the BSBF program years ago, she never fathomed being on the beneficiary side. Now, two years after being diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, Adams is even more grateful that her dentist creating this giving platform.

“I am so very thankful for Dr. Carter and the generous gifts his program provides, which is the gift of life,” said Adams, 51.

Jason Chandler, president of the GMC Foundation, is another whose life has been personally touched by breast cancer. His mom was diagnosed with stage 4 when he was 10 years old.

“Anything I can do to encourage others to give so we can get lifesaving equipment to people who need it, I’m in, just like Bruce,” said Chandler. “He laid the foundation and now he and his staff, along with dentists and staffs in other offices, have created an environment that encourages people not just to give, but to learn about the services available to them. Because of Brighter Smiles for Brighter Futures, people are getting tested and screened earlier, and many are doing it with a brighter, pearly white smile.”

To find a participating dentist or to learn how you can participate, contact the GMC Foundation at 678-312-8500.