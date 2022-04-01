Dentist’s program offers hope for early cancer detection

Twenty-one years ago, when Dr. Bruce Carter launched Brighter Smiles for Brighter Futures, he hoped he could make a difference in the lives of breast cancer patients. He never imagined the program would last over two decades and, better yet, that it would raise $1.4 million.
“I had known too many people effected by breast cancer and I just wanted to help,” said Carter, 62, a dentist for 37 years who owns his own practice, Transforming Smiles, in Lawrenceville. “I like to give. I like to volunteer. This was a way I could raise money in a really simple way.”
The BSBF program offers teeth bleaching for $200 and all but $20, which is for supplies, goes toward breast cancer care. The actual bleaching process begins with a screening exam for new patients. Chair time is only about 20 minutes, then patients return for a 10-minute appointment to receive their bleaching trays and learn how to use them. Carter said a big difference can be seen within a month of using the trays and the results last a long time. It is safe to bleach your teeth once every six months.
For the first three years, the proceeds from BSBF went to Relay for Life, a community-based fundraising event for the American Cancer Society. When BSBF began to gain momentum, Carter reached out to the Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation, the fundraising arm of the Northside Gwinnett Health System.
“BSBF funds much of the equipment needed for early breast cancer detection,” said Cindy Murphy, associate director of the GMC Foundation. “Over the years they have either solely funded or joined in funding for mammography machines, ultrasound machines, and, most recently, 3D mammography. They have helped with screening, diagnostic, and ultrasound equipment on multiple campuses.”
More than 30 other local dentists have joined the effort, offering the BSBF program to their patients. A few dentists in other states have also followed suit.
“BSBF is really collaborative,” said Carter. “There are so many folks involved: the dentists, assistants, the hospital foundation, patients — it’s a legacy not for me, but for everyone, truly. I wouldn’t get anywhere without them. It’s a community effort. There’s a lot of giving people in this world. Most dentists I know are pretty giving people. We’re not as money-oriented as people think. We’re more service-oriented. If there’s a way to give back, we jump in.”
Though there are plenty of teeth-whitening products over the counter, Carter said his patients have always been onboard with the professional bleaching offered through BSBF, for both the results and the reward of giving back.
“BSBF is one of the few things they can give to where money doesn’t go to an administrative cost. The dentist’s office makes nothing for this service,” said Carter. “Numerous patients have spoken of their mom, sister, or friend who passed from breast cancer. They want to participate in BSBF in their honor or memory.”
When Suzanne Adams, a patient of Carter’s, had her teeth bleached through the BSBF program years ago, she never fathomed being on the beneficiary side. Now, two years after being diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, Adams is even more grateful that her dentist creating this giving platform.
“I am so very thankful for Dr. Carter and the generous gifts his program provides, which is the gift of life,” said Adams, 51.
Jason Chandler, president of the GMC Foundation, is another whose life has been personally touched by breast cancer. His mom was diagnosed with stage 4 when he was 10 years old.
“Anything I can do to encourage others to give so we can get lifesaving equipment to people who need it, I’m in, just like Bruce,” said Chandler. “He laid the foundation and now he and his staff, along with dentists and staffs in other offices, have created an environment that encourages people not just to give, but to learn about the services available to them. Because of Brighter Smiles for Brighter Futures, people are getting tested and screened earlier, and many are doing it with a brighter, pearly white smile.”
To find a participating dentist or to learn how you can participate, contact the GMC Foundation at 678-312-8500.
