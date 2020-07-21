Conyers woman’s rare disease, upbeat spirit made her memorable patient

Mandy was born a healthy nine pounds. But at nine months old, she began having life-threatening infections, including the first of three cases of spinal meningitis. Those led to or were followed by a paralyzing stroke, seizures, strep throat that turned into scarlet fever, and so many other conditions that she considered the hospital her second home.

Nine times, Mandy’s parents were told that their daughter was at death’s door and that their final goodbyes should be said.

“Nobody could figure out why I was getting all these infections,” Mandy recalls.

All doctors knew was that her white blood cell count was low and that unlike most people, she did not show the typical, early-warning signs of infection – fever, redness, or swelling.

The search for answers took Mandy to Houston, Texas, where she was examined by the doctors who treated the late David Phillip Vetter, sometimes referred to as “the Bubble Boy.” Vetter had an inherited disease that dramatically weakened his immune system and lived in a sterile environment that resembled a giant bubble.

Still no help.

Finally, after Mandy lost her leg and hip in 1990 to a rare double infection of gas gangrene and clostridia septicemia, her mother in desperation turned to the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. There, Gallin said he promised Mandy: “We’ll work with you as long as it takes to figure out what you have, and then we’ll help take care of you.”

For the next 14 years, Mandy said she felt like a human lab rat.

“I went through testing that probably no living thing should have to go through,” she said. “But it’s something I do not regret a day of or would change because, honestly, it’s the best place on earth.”

Portrait of Mandy Young looks at the RE/MAX office where she works in Covington.

When the breakthrough came in 2004 and Mandy finally learned the name of her disease, “we called a homerun,” Gallin said.

Although he has discovered four or five other new diseases during his career, “this is one that excited the whole community of scientists and physicians.”

The reason: they saw it as a potential pathway for new drugs that might help quiet down inflammation in patients who are exactly the opposite of Mandy. Those people have too much inflammation with common diseases, such as arthritis and lupus, Gallin said.

And the best part for Mandy – and 48 others worldwide who have since been diagnosed with IRAK-4 (protein) deficiency – is there is evidence that those life-threatening infections become less severe and less frequent with age, said Christa Zerbe, director of clinical patient services for the Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology at the NIH and Mandy’s primary care doctor since 2012.

Other parts of the immune system appear to be overriding the protein-deficient part that, in childhood, failed to trigger those early warnings of infection, Zerbe said.

That has been the case for Mandy, although she was hospitalized for six days on oxygen earlier this year for treatment of COVID-19. She also has some mobility issues related to walking on crutches, rather than with a prosthesis, her doctors said.

“Being in the room with her, I can’t describe her exuberance,” Zerbe said. “It’s spectacular.”

Mandy has become a champion for research and education on rare diseases and a motivational speaker, mostly in the faith-based arena. She is in her 19th year with RE/MAX Agents Realty in Conyers, where she devotes time to the office’s charitable endeavors, including helping children’s hospitals.

Mandy leans on the Bible for inspiration, specifically Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

She said God has made clear that he wants her to share her story of hope.

“There are rainbows in every trial,” Mandy said. “I always try to focus on the rainbows.”

