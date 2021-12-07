Canton fourth grader’s 40-pound cabbage earns a little green

Caption Addy Lefevre planted her cabbage last spring and harvested it this fall. Photo: courtesy Daniel Lefevre Credit: Daniel Lefevre Caption Addy Lefevre planted her cabbage last spring and harvested it this fall. Photo: courtesy Daniel Lefevre Credit: Daniel Lefevre Credit: Daniel Lefevre

In addition to bragging rights, Addy won a $1,000 scholarship, though she’s not sure where she might be going to college. “I don’t know what I’m going to need when I grow up,” she said. “I don’t know what I want to work at.”

Addy got some help from her father, Daniel Lefevre, who was in charge of using a little Sevin dust to keep the inchworms at bay, and Miracle-Gro to boost the nutrients in the soil.

Addy was in charge of watering, with reminders from her mother Amy. The Lefevres are not farmers. They live in a regular subdivision. “We grew it in a little teeny 2-by-4 foot bed in our front yard, between our driveway and our sidewalk,” said Daniel.

Bonnie Plants chose the O.S. Cross variety of cabbage for the contest because cabbages were the first profitable crop that the company sold when it was founded a hundred years ago. In the spring the third-graders were given a starter cabbage plant and lessons in caring for their crops.

The cabbage-growing contest was postponed last year due to the pandemic, but resumed this year. “We relaunched the Third Grade Cabbage Program in the spring as a safe, remote-friendly learning activity to inspire children of all backgrounds to grow a love of gardening,” said Mike Sutterer, president and CEO of Bonnie Plants, in a statement.

The Lefevres have already eaten five pounds of cabbage, and an uncle is talking about making coleslaw, but they’re not sure what they will do with the rest.

Addy said she enjoyed growing the cabbage and was happy about the prize, but next time she’d like to try strawberries or grapes.